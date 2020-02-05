Timken's Q4 Sales Dip 1.5%

The company's Mobile Industries segment dragged down total sales, and it's expected to continue in 2020.

Mike Hockett
Feb 5th, 2020
Timken Poijl

Engineered bearings and power transmission products maker Timken reported its 2019 fourth quarter and full-year fiscal results on Wednesday, showing a modest decline in year-over-year sales during the October-December period.

The North Canton, OH-based company posted total Q4 sales of $896 million, down 1.5 percent year-over-year (YoY), driven mostly by lower demand in its Mobile Industries segment. Timken posted Q4 total profit of $113.5 billion, almost double the $60 million from a year earlier, though adjusted net profit of $64.3 million was down compared to $77.4 million of a year earlier. Q4 operating profit of $93.5 million compared with $104.4 million of a year earlier.

Timken WerBy business segment in Q4:

  • Mobile Industries sales of $445 million decreased 3.6 percent YoY, driven by lower shipments in the off-highway and heavy truck sectors, partially offset by the benefit of acquisitions and growth in the rail and aerospace sectors. Q4 EBITDA of $57.5 million compared with $61.1 million of a year earlier.
  • Process Industries sales of $451 million increased 0.6 percent YoY, driven by the favorable impact of acquisitions and strong growth in renewable energy, offset by lower revenue in the industrial and marine sectors. Q4 EBITDA of $96.8 million compared with $101.2 million of year earlier.

"Fourth quarter revenue was in line with our expectations and cash flow finished the year strong,” said Richard Kyle, Timken president and CEO. “While profitability fell short, a significant portion of this related to some higher than normal operating expenses in the quarter that are not expected to persist.”

During Q4, Timken completed its $165 million acquisition of BEKA Lubrication, a global supplier of automatic lubrication systems.

For the full year, Timken posted total 2019 sales of $3.79 billion, up 20.9 percent from 2018. Operating profit of $516.4 million increased 13.6 percent, while total profit of $347.7 million increased 22.7 percent.

Timken expects 2020 full-year revenue to be in the range of down 2 percent to up 2 percent compared to 2019. This includes the benefit of acquisitions made in 2019, offset by expected organic declines in Mobile Industries and currency impacts.

"We plan to deliver another strong year of cash generation and solid earnings performance in 2020 against a soft industrial economic backdrop," Kyle said. "We expect profitability to improve meaningfully from fourth-quarter levels, and we remain focused on driving outgrowth, integrating recent acquisitions and advancing our operational excellence initiatives.”

More in Earnings
Stanley Bd
New Tools & Storage Leadership at Stanley B&D
Tools & Storage segment president Jeffrey Ansell will step down from his position during the first half of 2020, to be succeeded by Jaime Ramirez.
Jan 29th, 2020
1560198158368
Pentair Announces CFO Resignation, Q4 Results
Along with Mark Borin's pending departure, the company also reported a modest increase in Q4 year-over-year sales.
Jan 28th, 2020
The 3M World Headquarters complex in suburban St. Paul.
3M to Cut 1,500 Jobs as 2019 Sales Fall 1.9%
The company announced a new business model aimed to streamline operations that involves consolidating manufacturing, supply chain and customer operations.
Jan 28th, 2020
In this Jan. 2, 2020 file photo, traders monitor stock prices at the New York Stock Exchange.
After 2019, CEOs Must Grow Profits Soon
Investors are likely to give CEOs another pass this upcoming earnings season — which didn't have the benefit of the first year of lower tax rates — but in 2020, companies will need to deliver more.
Jan 16th, 2020
Acuitya
Acuity Brands Appoints New CEO
The lighting and building products supplier said that Neil Ashe will become its next president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 31.
Jan 10th, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC's Q1 Shows Stubborn Market Slowdown
MSC — No. 8 on ID's 2019 Big 50 List — reported its 2020 Q1 fiscals Wednesday, with the figures showing that the industrial slowdown that plagued distributors and suppliers for much of 2019 is still very much in effect.
Jan 8th, 2020
Hd Supply Trucks
HD Supply Q3 Sales Up 2%
The company's two segments — Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial — had essentially equal sales and performance.
Dec 10th, 2019
Fastenal Ereccx
Fastenal Daily Sales Accelerate in Nov., Reversing Trend
Though still considerably slower than what Fastenal started the year with, November's figures were a reversal a year-long deceleration.
Dec 5th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2019 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the ID's 2019 Big 50 List in a concise, easy-reference format.
Nov 11th, 2019
Dxp
DXP Enterprises Posts Decelerated Q3 Sales, But Still Solid Growth
Sales were down sequentially and slower than Q2, but still up a healthy 6.2 percent year-over-year, along with increased profits.
Nov 8th, 2019
Fastenal Dere
Fastenal Posts 4.3% October Sales Growth; Was 13% in January
While the company's October growth is still positive, it's a long ways from the consistent double-digit growth the company saw throughout 2018.
Nov 6th, 2019
Wajax
Wajax Q3 Industrial Parts Sales Rise 2.4% Year-over-Year
Wajax' Industrial Parts segment had a modest year-over-year increase, but a larger sequential decrease from Q2.
Nov 6th, 2019
Dno Wsafety
DNOW's Q3 Sales Fall 9% Year-Over-Year
DNOW noted that even after integrating two acquisitions during Q2, it reduced its total headcount and branch count during Q3.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the first part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50 through 31.
Nov 5th, 2019