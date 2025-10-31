F.W. Webb Promotes E-Commerce Exec

Brendan Lilly is now the company’s vice president of e-commerce and digital.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 31, 2025
F.W. Webb wholesale store, Swanzey, N.H.
F.W. Webb Co.

F.W. Webb Co. has promoted the leader of its e-commerce operations to a new role as vice president, company officials announced.

Brendan Lilly, who originally joined the company in 2022, is now serving as its vice president of e-commerce and digital. 

F.W. Webb officials said that its e-commerce team has made “multiple improvements” to its online presence under Lilly. COO Bob Mucciarone added in the announcement that Lilly and his staff have built “the foundation for our long-term success in the e-commerce space.”

"Through his diligence and meticulous approach to recruiting, Brendan has assembled a first-rate team that has transformed fwwebb.com and our other digital platforms into essential resources for our customers,” Mucciarone said.

"My team is pushing forward every day to deploy technology in ways that support the hard work of our customers and employees,” Lilly said. “We're focused on providing a powerful, intuitive, and seamless experience across whichever channel a customer prefers."

F.W. Webb ranks at no. 12 on ID’s 2025 Big 50.

