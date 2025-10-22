APM Steam Introduces E-Commerce Storefront

Steam system services provider American Plant Maintenance announced the debut of a new online storefront.



APM Steam officials said that the shop offers more than 7,000 steam-system products from a broad range of manufacturers. It also offers easy access to a comprehensive catalog of parts, as well as the ability to check options and pricing.



APM said that most orders from the storefront can be shipped within three weeks, even in the case of high-demand, low-stock or specialty items. Customers can also track orders, download invoices and manage reorders from an integrated dashboard.



“Whether you manage a hospital, university, or industrial plant, you can now find the part you need in minutes — no forms, no phone tag,” APM CEO Ricardo Aguirre said in a statement. “And if you ever want expert guidance, we’re just a quick message away.”