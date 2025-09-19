Amazon Business Seeks ‘Deeper Integration’ With Manufacturing Operations

Amazon Business Director Stephanie Lang on the B2B segment’s continuing evolution.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 19, 2025
A decade after its debut business supply operation was revamped into Amazon Business, the e-commerce giant says its business-to-business segment has become a more than $35 billion supplier serving more than 8 million customers in the global markets where it operates.

Perhaps more important than the scale of its growth, however, is the adjustment in philosophy that’s been made over its first 10 years. Stephanie Lang, director of Amazon Business, says that what began as a business purchasing marketplace has evolved into a “comprehensive solution” aimed squarely at manufacturers and other industrial operations.

Lang recently spoke with ID via email about Amazon Business’ technological evolution, and its ambitions as it heads into its second decade.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION: How have tariffs — or the prospect of tariffs — affected Amazon Business this year? Have you had to raise prices? Have they changed how customers are approaching Amazon Business?

STEPHANIE LANG: We’re discussing the needs and priorities of our business customers every day, regardless of macroeconomic changes. Recently, we're hearing that they are focused on supply chain continuity, cost efficiency and data-related tools that can help them grow their business.

ID: Amazon Business debuted a suite of new tech features and the “Business Prime Rewards” program last year. What has been the impact of those initiatives in their initial months

SL: Amazon Business continually enhances our tools and solutions with new features designed to improve the buying experience for organizations of all sizes. Our technology investments focus on helping organizations streamline purchasing processes, gain better visibility into their spending, and make more strategic buying decisions. Since launching these enhancements, we've seen strong adoption across our customer base. These tools are part of our ongoing commitment to innovation that delivers tangible business value by simplifying purchasing complexity and helping organizations optimize their operations.

ID: The segment just marked its 10th anniversary. Has Amazon Business’ model changed or evolved over that span, and, if so, how?

SL: Over the past decade, Amazon Business has evolved from a business buying marketplace to a comprehensive solution tailored for manufacturing and industrial organizations. Amazon Business now serves 8 million business customers globally, excluding emerging markets. Since the beginning, we've developed specialized tools addressing the unique challenges these organizations face—from managing complex supply chains to sourcing specialized industrial equipment. 

Our business buying solution now offers features like inventory management integration, custom quantity discounts on industrial supplies, pallet shipping for bulk orders, and AI-powered analytics that help manufacturing operations identify cost efficiencies across their production needs. This evolution reflects our commitment to understanding the specialized business buying requirements of industrial operations while maintaining the reliability and selection manufacturers depend on.

ID: Has Amazon Business added any services in order to compete with rival B2B distributors? Are any of those services under consideration for the coming years?

SL: While we don't discuss competitors, I'm excited to share how we're innovating based on what our customers tell us they need. We're constantly evolving, and it's really driven by listening to the manufacturing and industrial businesses we serve.

What's particularly exciting is how we're expanding our capabilities. We've significantly grown our industrial product selection and introduced smart AI tools that help businesses spot ways to save money across their operations. For our manufacturing organizations, we've made it easier to order in bulk with improved pallet delivery options – because we understand that industrial quantities are different from regular shopping needs.

One of our latest innovations I'm particularly proud of is Amazon Business Restock. Think of it as your smart inventory manager that makes sure you never run out of those essential items you need to keep your business running smoothly. It's a great example of how we're solving challenges for our customers.

Looking ahead, we're doubling down on making business buying even more seamless for industrial operations. We're working on smarter inventory management tools and developing solutions that help tackle those tricky supply chain challenges that keep manufacturing leaders up at night. It's all about making their lives easier and their operations more efficient.

ID: How would you evaluate Amazon Business’ first decade, and what are the ambitions for it as it enters its second?

SL: Amazon Business' first decade has been defined by our evolution from a business buying marketplace to a comprehensive solution for manufacturing and industrial organizations. We've built specialized capabilities addressing the unique challenges these operations face—from sourcing specialized equipment to managing complex supply chains. 

Our industrial selection has expanded dramatically, with significant growth in categories like industrial tools, safety equipment, and maintenance supplies, while our delivery network has adapted to handle everything from small replacement parts to pallet-sized shipments. 

Looking ahead, we're focused on deeper integration with manufacturing operations through enhanced inventory management tools, predictive analytics that anticipate production needs, and AI-powered insights that identify cost-saving opportunities across the production lifecycle. 

Our ambition is to continue transforming how industrial organizations source, helping them maintain operational resilience while reducing costs in an increasingly complex supply chain environment.

