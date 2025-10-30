Kundinger Launches E-Commerce Site

Wisconsin fluid power and automation distributor Kundinger on Monday announced the launch of a new e-commerce site.



Company officials said that shop.kundinger.com would offer a range of parts, as well as the ability to check stock availability in real time and connect to customer service personnel.



"We are thrilled to launch this new platform that extends our parts service to the digital space," Kundinger President Paul Kundinger said in a statement. "Our customers are at the forefront of everything we do, and we believe this online expansion will make it easier than ever before to find what they need to maintain their equipment and keep their businesses running smoothly."



Kundinger has offices, technology and services locations, and “Parker Stores” across eastern and central Wisconsin, as well as an office in suburban Detroit.