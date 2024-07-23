Relevant Industrial Announces Launch of E-Commerce Platform

The company said the platform aims to "revolutionize the industrial purchasing experience."

Relevant Industrial
Jul 23, 2024
Thumbnail
Relevant Industrial

HOUSTON — Relevant Industrial, a leading national distributor of industrial equipment for premier brands such as Honeywell, Parker and Ingersoll-Rand, on Tuesday announced the launch of its state-of-the-art e-commerce platform.

This new platform is designed to revolutionize the industrial purchasing experience by providing customers with a seamless, efficient and user-friendly way to procure industrial equipment and custom engineered solutions.

The launch of Relevant Industrial's e-commerce platform marks a significant milestone in the company's digital transformation journey. The platform offers a comprehensive range of features, including detailed product information, real-time inventory updates and streamlined ordering processes, all aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

"At Relevant Industrial, our mission has always been to provide unparalleled service and support to our customers. The launch of our new e-commerce platform is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity," said John Carte, CEO of Relevant Industrial. "We are excited to offer our customers an easier, faster, and more efficient way to access the high-quality products and solutions they need to succeed in their operations."

The e-commerce platform is designed to cater to the unique needs of our industrial customers, featuring advanced search capabilities, intuitive navigation, and personalized account management tools. Customers can easily find and purchase products from top brands, track their orders, and manage their accounts all in one place.

"We understand that our customers' time is valuable, and our new platform is designed to make their purchasing experience as seamless as possible," said Chris Leight, SVP of marketing and supplier success. "By integrating cutting-edge technology and robust functionality, we are providing a superior online shopping experience that meets the evolving needs of our customers."

The platform also includes a comprehensive support section with resources such as technical specifications and product guides, ensuring customers have all the information they need to make informed purchasing decisions.

"Our sales team is thrilled about the launch of the new e-commerce platform," said John Butts, SVP of sales. "This platform not only enhances our ability to serve our customers more effectively but also provides us with valuable insights into customer preferences and purchasing behaviors, allowing us to tailor our offerings and services to better meet their needs."

Visit shoprelevant.com to explore the new platform and take advantage of Relevant's promotions.

