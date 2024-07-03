Essendant Launches E-Commerce, Logistics Service

DEERFIELD, Ill., and PASADENA, Calif. — Essendant, an industry-leading distribution and commerce company, has launched "Connected Commerce," a powerful e-commerce, fulfillment and third-party logistics solution that accelerates omnichannel growth for brands.

The comprehensive solution includes out-of-the-box integrations, e-commerce services with analytics and tools to increase store traffic, and fast order fulfillment.

"For brands to succeed today, they must meet customers wherever and however they shop. That means selling beyond their own websites to include access to major marketplaces like Amazon, social commerce sites and top retail and wholesale channels," said David Boone, interim CEO, Essendant. "Essendant is the right partner to deliver on this need with ease, speed and confidence through decades of experience that spans industries, product categories and channels to ensure brands provide a seamless selling experience and drive sales across major selling platforms."

Success depends on a friction-free omnichannel experience but coordinating fulfillment activities across channels and adding new ones is complex and challenging. The right partner is the key to reducing the complexity through a customized solution that connects the digital and physical points of commerce to help brands expand their reach.

Connected Commerce brings together the company's capabilities to drive visibility and proven sales growth through:

Integrations: A connection to most major marketplaces, B2B platforms and web stores as well as nine of the top 10 national retailers.

E-commerce Services & Platform Management: Deep e-commerce service and channel expertise, driving sales for more than 1,300 major brands and 560 suppliers through 20 online storefronts and marketplaces.

Fulfillment Expertise & Fast Delivery: Best-in-class reach and 3PL service levels, including next-day delivery to 98 percent of the U.S. with a national network of 20+ fulfillment centers

Essendant brings more than a century of proven experience across B2B, DTC including Vendor Drop Ship, and e-commerce expertise in major marketplaces.