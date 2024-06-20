Amazon Business Launches Bulk Order Quote Feature, App Hub

The e-commerce giant said it its "App Center" offers a "one-stop shop" for B2B customers.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 20, 2024
I Stock 1503034464
iStock.com/tigerstrawberry

Amazon on Thursday announced a new suite of tech features for its Amazon Business service, including an “integrated quoting” system and a “one-stop” app hub for a range of business solutions.

The quoting tool, in particular, is aimed at business-to-business customers buying in bulk: purchases of more than 1,000 items or orders in excess of $10,000 overall. Users can receive custom quotes for Amazon Business as well as third-party e-procurement and sourcing platforms; quotes are then centralized to allow for easier cost analysis and bid selection.

Other new features include a tool to sync users and data across Amazon Business accounts, as well as an app center that will serve as a “one-stop shop” for more than 25 applications, comprising shopping, analytics and management functions.

Amazon Business also highlighted new capabilities in its budget management and guided buying tools; the latter will now provide a toolbar for customers to establish approval processes or select sustainability-certified products.

“We don't just react to the biggest challenges our customers have shared with us,” Amazon Business Worldwide Vice President Shelley Salomon said in a statement. “We get ahead of them with new technologies so our customers can use their resources to navigate the unexpected and continue expanding their business.”

Latest in E-Commerce
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
The Amazon San Bernardino Fulfillment Center, San Bernardino, Calif., Oct. 29, 2013.
California Fines Amazon Nearly $6M, Alleging Illegal Work Quotas
June 19, 2024
Jason Anthony, an Amazon worker and union organizer, outside the National Labor Relations Board office in New York, May 2, 2022.
Amazon Union Votes to Align with Teamsters
June 18, 2024
Amazon Prime Now bags loaded for delivery outside a Whole Foods store, Cincinnati, Feb. 8, 2018.
Thousands of Drivers File Claims Against Amazon
June 12, 2024
Related Stories
Jason Anthony, an Amazon worker and union organizer, outside the National Labor Relations Board office in New York, May 2, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Union Votes to Align with Teamsters
Amazon Prime Now bags loaded for delivery outside a Whole Foods store, Cincinnati, Feb. 8, 2018.
E-Commerce
Thousands of Drivers File Claims Against Amazon
I Stock 1428709516
E-Commerce
B2B Web Store Woes Drive Manufacturing Buyers Elsewhere, Survey Finds
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in E-Commerce
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
Jason Anthony, an Amazon worker and union organizer, outside the National Labor Relations Board office in New York, May 2, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Union Votes to Align with Teamsters
The move gives the union access to additional resources as it works toward a contract with the e-commerce giant.
June 18, 2024
Amazon Prime Now bags loaded for delivery outside a Whole Foods store, Cincinnati, Feb. 8, 2018.
E-Commerce
Thousands of Drivers File Claims Against Amazon
They are seeking unpaid wages and other losses after being classified as independent contractors.
June 12, 2024
I Stock 1428709516
E-Commerce
B2B Web Store Woes Drive Manufacturing Buyers Elsewhere, Survey Finds
More than three-quarters of buyers are reluctant to make online B2B purchases due to persistent order errors.
June 6, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island in New York, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Labor Union Moves to Affiliate with Teamsters
The move could inject new energy into the struggling organization.
June 5, 2024
Acumatica customer, Boca Terry.
E-Commerce
Selling Industrial Products in Today’s Digital Economy
Industrial distributors should focus on three key areas.
May 29, 2024
I Stock 1447196324
E-Commerce
Amazon Again Ramps Up its Distribution Footprint
The e-commerce giant had eased off on new projects in the wake of the pandemic.
May 29, 2024
I Stock 1347203752
E-Commerce
How to Start an Online Industrial Tool Distributor
E-commerce offers endless opportunities — without the steep costs of a brick-and-mortar storefront.
May 23, 2024
Ad Accel Dx Image (1)
E-Commerce
AD E-commerce Solutions Program Launches New Digital Initiative
AccelDX is designed to help AD members get started on their digital journey.
May 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 07 At 2 37 43 Pm
E-Commerce
BigCommerce Launches Open Source B2B Buyer Portal
The portal allows enterprise customers to build and customize the optimal buyer experience.
May 7, 2024
Computer scientist Andrew Ng at his office in Palo Alto, Calif., July 14, 2017.
E-Commerce
Amazon Adds AI Visionary to its Board
He leads the AI Fund, which invests in entrepreneurs building artificial intelligence companies.
April 12, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Two Years After Historic Win, Amazon Union Lurches Toward Election
The first labor union in the e-commerce giant's U.S. operations is divided and running out of money.
April 9, 2024
Dds Dga Tp
E-Commerce
DPA, DDS Announce E-Commerce Data Partnership
DDS will power the buying group's "Product Content Hub."
April 4, 2024
I Stock 1416468429
E-Commerce
Amazon Business Expands to Mexico
The B2B seller now operates in 10 countries.
March 14, 2024
I Stock 1369025032
E-Commerce
Major Amazon Aggregator Files for Bankruptcy
The firm hopes to cut nearly half a billion dollars in debt.
March 4, 2024