AD E-commerce Solutions Program Launches New Digital Initiative

AccelDX is designed to help AD members get started on their digital journey.

Sofia Fazal, AD
May 9, 2024
Ad Accel Dx Image (1)
AD

WAYNE, Pa. — AD on Thursday announced the launch of AccelDX, a turnkey solution powered by Roc Commerce designed to help members get started on their digital journey with an e-commerce platform fueled by the AD Digital Catalog.

The AccelDX offering is driven by AD’s E-Commerce Solutions program, whose mission is to support AD independent distributor members achieving their digital goals.

AccelDX leverages the AD Digital Content Catalog of 7.5 million SKUs to power the product content, plus the expertise of the AD Digital Success team, coupled with the Roc Commerce platform, to provide members with a better digital experience. For those AD members just getting started on their digital journey, AccelDX is a more accessible opportunity to enter the digital landscape, accelerate their business, and offer an online digital experience for their customers.

AD’s partnership with Roc Commerce enables members to go live faster and more effectively through the affordable, all-in-one configurable site. The experienced AD Digital Success team simplifies and speeds delivery of the process.

We don’t just deliver content; we deliver a digital experience, seamlessly integrated.

AccelDX also includes the opportunity to grow into a fully integrated solution.

AD kicked off the pilot with AB Pipe & Supply in September, with CEO Enrique J. Collazo already highlighting its benefits and impact on AB's business processes.

“The AD AccelDX solution is very valuable, affordable, useful, and makes it easier for our customers to do business with AB Pipe," said Collazo. “Before AccelDX, we had exchanged pictures of products with customers in Latin America through our sales team via email to place an order.”

The implementation of the site allowed this member to connect with buyers in a more effective and efficient manner.

“Every AD member should be digital enabled,” said Caroline Ernst, vice president of E-Commerce Solutions. “And our commitment to the future of independents means providing the right resources for their success. This offering helps members take their first step into their digital journey and allows AD to support their digital goals while reducing their resource requirements and delivering a modern customer experience.”

Latest in E-Commerce
Ad Accel Dx Image (1)
AD E-commerce Solutions Program Launches New Digital Initiative
May 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 07 At 2 37 43 Pm
BigCommerce Launches Open Source B2B Buyer Portal
May 7, 2024
Computer scientist Andrew Ng at his office in Palo Alto, Calif., July 14, 2017.
Amazon Adds AI Visionary to its Board
April 12, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York, April 24, 2022.
Two Years After Historic Win, Amazon Union Lurches Toward Election
April 9, 2024
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2024 05 07 At 2 37 43 Pm
E-Commerce
BigCommerce Launches Open Source B2B Buyer Portal
Computer scientist Andrew Ng at his office in Palo Alto, Calif., July 14, 2017.
E-Commerce
Amazon Adds AI Visionary to its Board
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Two Years After Historic Win, Amazon Union Lurches Toward Election
Dds Dga Tp
E-Commerce
DPA, DDS Announce E-Commerce Data Partnership
More in E-Commerce
Screen Shot 2024 05 07 At 2 37 43 Pm
E-Commerce
BigCommerce Launches Open Source B2B Buyer Portal
The portal allows enterprise customers to build and customize the optimal buyer experience.
May 7, 2024
Computer scientist Andrew Ng at his office in Palo Alto, Calif., July 14, 2017.
E-Commerce
Amazon Adds AI Visionary to its Board
He leads the AI Fund, which invests in entrepreneurs building artificial intelligence companies.
April 12, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Two Years After Historic Win, Amazon Union Lurches Toward Election
The first labor union in the e-commerce giant's U.S. operations is divided and running out of money.
April 9, 2024
Dds Dga Tp
E-Commerce
DPA, DDS Announce E-Commerce Data Partnership
DDS will power the buying group's "Product Content Hub."
April 4, 2024
I Stock 1416468429
E-Commerce
Amazon Business Expands to Mexico
The B2B seller now operates in 10 countries.
March 14, 2024
I Stock 1369025032
E-Commerce
Major Amazon Aggregator Files for Bankruptcy
The firm hopes to cut nearly half a billion dollars in debt.
March 4, 2024
I Stock 1297117981
E-Commerce
Amazon Joins the Ranks of 'Blue Chip' Companies
The e-commerce pioneer is now among the 30 companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
February 27, 2024
Ecommerce Marketing Summit Press Release Image
Associations
AD E-Commerce & Marketing Summit Unites Leaders
More than 500 participants convened in San Antonio for networking and collaborative opportunities.
February 26, 2024
I Stock 1452541809
E-Commerce
Amazon to Be Added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average
The e-commerce giant will replace Walgreens.
February 23, 2024
An Amazon building in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Argues National Labor Board Is Unconstitutional
The agency alleges that the e-commerce giant unlawfully retaliated against warehouse workers who voted to unionize.
February 19, 2024
I Stock 1335039807
E-Commerce
Mexican Regulators Tell Amazon to Wall Off Prime TV, Reveal Algorithms, Open Delivery
Amazon and a rival firm control 85% of online sales in Mexico.
February 15, 2024
I Stock 1503034464
E-Commerce
Amazon Reports Better-than-Expected Revenue, Profits
The e-commerce giant earned $170 billion in revenue and $10.6 billion in profits during the last three months of 2023.
February 2, 2024
An Amazon Prime driver lifts packages during a stop at a Denver high-rise, Nov. 28, 2023.
E-Commerce
Amazon Says Prime Deliveries Reached Their Fastest Speeds Ever
The company credited better inventory placement, a new regionalization model for shipments and more same-day warehouses.
January 31, 2024
Ap24023553570248
E-Commerce
Amazon Calls Off Bid to Buy Robot Vacuum Cleaner iRobot
The company was facing scrutiny in the U.S. and Europe.
January 29, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 03 At 2 52 38 Pm
E-Commerce
NetPlus Alliance Launches Digital Content Hub
The hub provides distributors with seamless access to product data.
January 3, 2024