AD E-commerce Solutions Program Launches New Digital Initiative

WAYNE, Pa. — AD on Thursday announced the launch of AccelDX, a turnkey solution powered by Roc Commerce designed to help members get started on their digital journey with an e-commerce platform fueled by the AD Digital Catalog.

The AccelDX offering is driven by AD’s E-Commerce Solutions program, whose mission is to support AD independent distributor members achieving their digital goals.

AccelDX leverages the AD Digital Content Catalog of 7.5 million SKUs to power the product content, plus the expertise of the AD Digital Success team, coupled with the Roc Commerce platform, to provide members with a better digital experience. For those AD members just getting started on their digital journey, AccelDX is a more accessible opportunity to enter the digital landscape, accelerate their business, and offer an online digital experience for their customers.

AD’s partnership with Roc Commerce enables members to go live faster and more effectively through the affordable, all-in-one configurable site. The experienced AD Digital Success team simplifies and speeds delivery of the process.

We don’t just deliver content; we deliver a digital experience, seamlessly integrated.

AccelDX also includes the opportunity to grow into a fully integrated solution.

AD kicked off the pilot with AB Pipe & Supply in September, with CEO Enrique J. Collazo already highlighting its benefits and impact on AB's business processes.

“The AD AccelDX solution is very valuable, affordable, useful, and makes it easier for our customers to do business with AB Pipe," said Collazo. “Before AccelDX, we had exchanged pictures of products with customers in Latin America through our sales team via email to place an order.”

The implementation of the site allowed this member to connect with buyers in a more effective and efficient manner.

“Every AD member should be digital enabled,” said Caroline Ernst, vice president of E-Commerce Solutions. “And our commitment to the future of independents means providing the right resources for their success. This offering helps members take their first step into their digital journey and allows AD to support their digital goals while reducing their resource requirements and delivering a modern customer experience.”