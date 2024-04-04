DPA, DDS Announce E-Commerce Data Partnership

DDS will power the buying group's "Product Content Hub."

Distributor Partners of America
Apr 4, 2024
Dds Dga Tp
DPA

CINCINNATI – Distributor Partners of America, a leading buying group serving the safety, industrial supply, and jan-san industries, has partnered with Distributor Data Solutions to power its innovative "Product Content Hub."

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for DPA as it continues to enhance its solution offerings and provide exceptional value to its member distributors. DDS, a renowned provider of product content solutions in the wholesale distribution sector, brings the largest catalog of manufacturer data in the industry and the ability to deliver data to distributors in any format they need to power their e-commerce platforms.  

"We are excited to announce our partnership with DDS, a trusted leader in product content solutions," said Zac Haines, CEO of DPA Buying Group. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to empowering our member distributors with advanced tools and resources to excel in today's digital landscape. When we first heard of the work DDS has been doing to help the wholesale industrial distribution industry, we knew they were the right choice to fuel our members online success." 

The DPA Product Content Hub, Powered by DDS, will streamline the delivery of comprehensive e-commerce product content to member distributors, ensuring they have access to up-to-date information from a vast network of manufacturers. This initiative is designed to improve the customer experience, facilitate informed purchasing decisions, and drive growth for distributors and manufacturers. 

"We are proud to partner with DPA and contribute to their mission of delivering exceptional value to their members," said Matt Christensen, president of DDS. "Our innovative content management solutions and extensive e-commerce product catalog will complement DPA's offerings, creating a powerful platform for distributors to succeed." 

Member distributors of DPA and manufacturers interested in participating in the DPA Product Content Hub, Powered by DDS, can learn more by visiting DPA's Product Content Hub official page at www.distributordatasolutions.com/dpa.

