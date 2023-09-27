Amazon Sued by FTC, 17 States for Inflating Prices

Regulators said the e-commerce giant abuses its position to inflate prices, overcharge sellers and stifle competition.

Haleluya Hadero
Sep 27, 2023
Amazon building in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
Amazon building in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File

U.S. regulators and 17 states are suing Amazon over allegations the e-commerce behemoth abuses its position in the marketplace to inflate prices on and off its platform, overcharge sellers and stifle competition.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in federal court in Amazon's home state of Washington, is the result of a yearslong investigation into the company's businesses and one of the most significant legal challenges brought against it in its nearly 30-year history.

The Federal Trade Commission and states that joined the lawsuit allege Amazon is violating federal and state antitrust laws. They are asking the court to issue a permanent injunction that they say would prohibit Amazon from engaging in its unlawful conduct and loosen its "monopolistic control to restore competition."

The complaint accuses the company of engaging in anti-competitive practices through measures that deter sellers from offering lower prices for products on non-Amazon sites, an argument mirroring allegations made in a separate lawsuit filed last year by the state of California.

The lawsuit says Amazon buries listings offered at lower prices on other sites. At the same time, it also charges sellers high fees, forcing merchants to raise their prices on the platform, as well as on other e-commerce sites in order to keep their products competitive on Amazon.

"The complaint sets forth detailed allegations noting how Amazon is now exploiting its monopoly power to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for the tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that rely on Amazon to reach them," FTC Chairman Lina Khan said in a prepared statement.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. said the FTC is "wrong on the facts and the law" and had departed from its role of protecting consumers and competition.

"If the FTC gets its way, the result would be fewer products to choose from, higher prices, slower deliveries for consumers, and reduced options for small businesses — the opposite of what antitrust law is designed to do," Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky said in a prepared statement.

The lawsuit also accuses Amazon of degrading customers' experience by replacing relevant search results with paid advertisements, favoring its own brands over other products it knows to be of better quality, and charging heavy fees that force sellers to pay nearly half of their total revenues to Amazon. According to the anti-monopoly organization Institute for Local Self-Reliance, the cut sellers give to Amazon from their revenue is up from 35% in 2020 and 19% in 2014.

The lawsuit also says Amazon compels sellers to use its logistics service, Fulfillment by Amazon, in order to make their products eligible for Amazon Prime, even though many of them would rather use alternative fulfillment services to get orders to customers.

Some estimates show Amazon controls about 40% of the e-commerce market. A majority of the sales on its platform are facilitated by independent sellers consisting of small- and medium-sized businesses and individuals. In return for the access it provides to its platform, Amazon rakes in billions through referral fees and other services like advertising, which makes products sold by sellers more visible on the platform.

The vast majority of third-party merchants also use the company's fulfillment service to store inventory and ship items to customers. Amazon has been consistently raising fees for those reliant on the program and more recently imposed — and then abandoned — another fee on some who don't, a move that was blasted by the company's critics. Last quarter, Amazon reported $32.3 billion in revenue from third-party services.

Consumer advocacy groups applauded the lawsuit, while an industry group said many large retail businesses have policies that mirror Amazon's.

There has been speculation the agency would seek to a forced breakup of the retail giant, which is also dominant in cloud computing and has a growing presence in other sectors, like groceries and health care. In a briefing with reporters, Khan dodged questions of whether that will happen.

"At this stage, the focus is more on liability," she said.

Amazon has long faced allegations of undercutting businesses that sell on its platform by assessing merchant data and creating its own competing products that it then boosts on its site. In August, the company said it was eliminating some in-house brands that weren't resonating with customers and would relaunch some items under existing brands like Amazon Basics and Amazon Essentials. Booksellers and authors have also been urging the Department of Justice to investigate what they've called Amazon's "monopoly power over the market for books and ideas."

If successful, a court case could be a big boost for the FTC's Khan, a Big Tech critic who gained prominence as a Yale law student in 2017 for her scholarly work "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox." In 2021, Amazon had sought to get her recused from agency probes against the company because of her earlier criticism.

Under Khan's watch, the FTC has aggressively attempted to blunt Big Tech's influence but has been unsuccessful recently in some of the most high-profile cases, including its bid to block Microsoft's takeover of the video game maker Activision Blizzard and Meta's acquisition of the virtual reality startup Within Unlimited. The agency is now in the middle of a protracted lawsuit against Facebook parent Meta, which it alleges to have engaged in monopolistic behavior. The Justice Department is also challenging Google's market power in court.

In addition to the lawsuit in California, the District of Columbia has also sued Amazon over its treatment of third-party sellers. That lawsuit was thrown out by a federal judge earlier last year and is currently under appeal.

The federal complaint follows other actions the FTC has taken against Amazon in the past few months. In June, the agency sued the company, alleging it was using deceptive practices to enroll consumers into Amazon Prime and making it challenging for them to cancel their subscriptions. Amazon disputes the allegations.

In late May, the company agreed to pay a $25 million civil penalty to settle allegations that it violated a child privacy law and misled parents about data deletion practices on its popular voice assistant Alexa.

Latest in E-Commerce
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
September 1, 2023
AWS CEO Andy Jassy speaks in Las Vegas, Dec. 5, 2019.
Amazon CEO Tells Employees to Commit to Return-to-Office Mandate
August 30, 2023
Amazon facility in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
Amazon Imposes New Fees on Sellers Who Ship Their Own Products
August 18, 2023
I Stock 1209946195
Worker Hazards, Inadequate Medical Care Found at Amazon Distribution Center
August 4, 2023
Related Stories
AWS CEO Andy Jassy speaks in Las Vegas, Dec. 5, 2019.
E-Commerce
Amazon CEO Tells Employees to Commit to Return-to-Office Mandate
Amazon facility in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Imposes New Fees on Sellers Who Ship Their Own Products
I Stock 1209946195
E-Commerce
Worker Hazards, Inadequate Medical Care Found at Amazon Distribution Center
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
More in E-Commerce
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
Sponsored
Invest in the Future With Order Automation
It is estimated that businesses in manufacturing and distribution will face a gap of 2.4 million open jobs by 2028. This survey report covers what businesses can do to prepare for a recession, how to think about recruiting Gen Z, automating necessary processes, and more.
September 1, 2023
Amazon facility in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Imposes New Fees on Sellers Who Ship Their Own Products
The e-commerce giant is facing mounting scrutiny of its market power and treatment of sellers.
August 18, 2023
I Stock 1209946195
E-Commerce
Worker Hazards, Inadequate Medical Care Found at Amazon Distribution Center
OSHA has cited Amazon six times so far this year.
August 4, 2023
An Amazon building in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Reports Better-than-Expected Revenue, Profits
The company saw growth in its flagship e-commerce business, which had slowed following a pandemic-era boom.
August 4, 2023
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York.
E-Commerce
Amazon Asks Corporate Workers to Relocate in Return-to-Office Policy
The policy mandates workers to be in the office three days a week.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 1162071959
E-Commerce
How Distributors Are Leveraging the Marketplace Model
And why it's the next logical step after opening a traditional e-commerce storefront.
July 19, 2023
Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon facility on Staten Island in New York, Sunday, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Union Sued by Organizers, Former Leaders
They accused the union of violating its own constitution and asking the court to force an election for union officers.
July 12, 2023
The Amazon logo is displayed, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif.
E-Commerce
Amazon Invests Another $7.8 Billion in Ohio
It's the second-largest private sector investment in the state's history.
June 26, 2023
I Stock 1127997676
E-Commerce
5 Mistakes to Avoid to Launch a Successful Marketplace
With the wrong approach, marketplacification can be resource-guzzling — but it doesn’t need to be.
June 20, 2023
Amazon offices in New York, Feb. 14, 2019.
E-Commerce
Once a Reliable Cash Cow, Amazon's Cloud Business Slows
Many companies are being more cautious about their cloud costs.
June 13, 2023
The Beer Bat Bats Lined On Wall
Business Technology
Off-the-Shelf Tool 'Takes Salesmanship Out of the Transaction'
Sam McGee explains how Beer Bat's latest tech tool means more orders with fewer emails.
June 12, 2023
Democratic members of Congress join representatives of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union outside an Amazon fulfillment center, Bessemer, Ala., March 5, 2021.
E-Commerce
Amazon Fires Alabama Warehouse Union Organizer
Jennifer Bates had also testified before a Senate hearing about the company's anti-union efforts.
June 5, 2023
Amazon corporate workers hold picket signs in front of the Amazon Spheres, Seattle, May 31, 2023.
E-Commerce
Amazon Workers Stage Walkout
Hundreds protested the company's climate impact and return-to-office mandate.
May 31, 2023
Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Dec. 2019.
E-Commerce
Amazon Workers Plan Walkout Over Layoffs, Office Mandate
The protest is contingent on at least 1,000 employees at the company’s Seattle headquarters agreeing to participate.
May 24, 2023
I Stock 489953640
Sales
The E-Commerce Opportunity for Distributors
Now is the time to make the digital buying experience smooth and straightforward.
May 15, 2023