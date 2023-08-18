Amazon Imposes New Fees on Sellers Who Ship Their Own Products

The e-commerce giant is facing mounting scrutiny of its market power and treatment of sellers.

Associated Press
Aug 18, 2023
Amazon facility in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
Amazon facility in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File

Amazon will impose new fees on third-party sellers who ship their products to customers instead of using the company's fulfillment service.

Effective October 1, the company will get a 2% cut of every product sold by merchants that are members of Amazon's Seller Fulfilled Prime Program, or a minimum of $0.25 per item, according to a notice sent by the company.

Launched in 2015, the Sellers Fulfilled Prime program allows merchants to display a Prime badge on their listings without using Amazon's fulfillment service, Fulfillment by Amazon. In return, sellers have to fulfill orders with one-day and two-day delivery at no additional charge for Prime customers, who pay a monthly fee for faster shipping and other perks.

Amazon suspended enrollment in the program a few years ago, saying it wasn't delivering the same high-quality experience customers expect from Prime. Two months ago, the e-commerce company said it would reopen enrollment.

The news comes as Amazon faces mounting scrutiny by regulators of its market power and treatment of sellers.

In the notice, the company also said it would impose new requirements for things like on-time delivery.

Latest in E-Commerce
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
Sponsored
Marketplace Dos and Don'ts: Are You Ready?
August 1, 2023
I Stock 1209946195
Worker Hazards, Inadequate Medical Care Found at Amazon Distribution Center
August 4, 2023
An Amazon building in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
Amazon Reports Better-than-Expected Revenue, Profits
August 4, 2023
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York.
Amazon Asks Corporate Workers to Relocate in Return-to-Office Policy
July 24, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1209946195
E-Commerce
Worker Hazards, Inadequate Medical Care Found at Amazon Distribution Center
An Amazon building in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Reports Better-than-Expected Revenue, Profits
I Stock 1162071959
E-Commerce
How Distributors Are Leveraging the Marketplace Model
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Sponsored
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
More in E-Commerce
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Sponsored
How Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
In a market where big B2B e-commerce players dominate, it’s understandable why smaller distributors may feel like the odds are stacked against them. Watch Now
August 1, 2023
An Amazon building in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Reports Better-than-Expected Revenue, Profits
The company saw growth in its flagship e-commerce business, which had slowed following a pandemic-era boom.
August 4, 2023
In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York.
E-Commerce
Amazon Asks Corporate Workers to Relocate in Return-to-Office Policy
The policy mandates workers to be in the office three days a week.
July 24, 2023
I Stock 1162071959
E-Commerce
How Distributors Are Leveraging the Marketplace Model
And why it's the next logical step after opening a traditional e-commerce storefront.
July 19, 2023
Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon facility on Staten Island in New York, Sunday, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Union Sued by Organizers, Former Leaders
They accused the union of violating its own constitution and asking the court to force an election for union officers.
July 12, 2023
The Amazon logo is displayed, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif.
E-Commerce
Amazon Invests Another $7.8 Billion in Ohio
It's the second-largest private sector investment in the state's history.
June 26, 2023
I Stock 1127997676
E-Commerce
5 Mistakes to Avoid to Launch a Successful Marketplace
With the wrong approach, marketplacification can be resource-guzzling — but it doesn’t need to be.
June 20, 2023
Amazon offices in New York, Feb. 14, 2019.
E-Commerce
Once a Reliable Cash Cow, Amazon's Cloud Business Slows
Many companies are being more cautious about their cloud costs.
June 13, 2023
The Beer Bat Bats Lined On Wall
Business Technology
Off-the-Shelf Tool 'Takes Salesmanship Out of the Transaction'
Sam McGee explains how Beer Bat's latest tech tool means more orders with fewer emails.
June 12, 2023
Democratic members of Congress join representatives of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union outside an Amazon fulfillment center, Bessemer, Ala., March 5, 2021.
E-Commerce
Amazon Fires Alabama Warehouse Union Organizer
Jennifer Bates had also testified before a Senate hearing about the company's anti-union efforts.
June 5, 2023
Amazon corporate workers hold picket signs in front of the Amazon Spheres, Seattle, May 31, 2023.
E-Commerce
Amazon Workers Stage Walkout
Hundreds protested the company's climate impact and return-to-office mandate.
May 31, 2023
Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Dec. 2019.
E-Commerce
Amazon Workers Plan Walkout Over Layoffs, Office Mandate
The protest is contingent on at least 1,000 employees at the company’s Seattle headquarters agreeing to participate.
May 24, 2023
I Stock 489953640
Sales
The E-Commerce Opportunity for Distributors
Now is the time to make the digital buying experience smooth and straightforward.
May 15, 2023
The price of Amazon stock on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, New York, Dec. 20, 2017.
E-Commerce
Amazon Begins Offering Products in Games, VR
"Amazon Anywhere" puts the company's online store in virtual worlds.
May 10, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 05 01 At 9 08 22 Am
E-Commerce
BigCommerce Unveils ‘Next-Level’ Capabilities for B2B Selling
Unparalleled flexibility and customization elevate online selling and provide a modernized purchasing experience.
May 1, 2023