Carhartt Launches Resale Shopping Site, Trade-In Program

The resale program is designed to keep Carhartt products in use longer — and out of landfills.

Trove
Mar 1, 2023
I Stock 1366642846
iStock

DEARBORN, Mich., and BRISBANE, Calif. – Born from a legacy of building durable gear with the highest quality materials, premium workwear brand Carhartt, in partnership with Trove, on Wednesday launched Carhartt Reworked, a resale program dedicated to extending the life of workwear, reducing clothing waste and keeping previously worn and slightly imperfect gear out of landfills.

The new Carhartt Reworked program, which is the first branded resale site in the workwear industry, supports Carhartt’s sustainability journey aimed at building a better world by creating a circular "re-commerce" model that extends the life of its durable gear and reduces clothing waste.

“‘Carhartt Reworked’ is an extension of our commitment to deliver the durability and reliability that hardworking people know and love, while reducing our environmental footprint,” said Gretchen Valade, director of sustainability at Carhartt. “With the help of Trove’s expertise in circular business and re-commerce, we’re able to keep Carhartt products in use longer, out of landfills and in the hands of people who need it.”

With the experience that Trove has as a market leader in branded resale, Carhartt Reworked does just what the name suggests: reworks previously worn or slightly imperfect gear that isn’t done working and gets it passed along to people who can put it to good use. The program is built on product that is submitted through consumer trade-in and customer returns or imperfect inventory.

  • Consumer Trade-In: The reworked program will accept trade-in of select Carhartt products that meet the requirements. All accepted products must meet condition standards, must be less than 10 years old and are required to have had an original MSRP cost of $50 or more. The product categories include: outerwear, shirt jacs, bibs and overalls, hoodies, sweatshirts and pants. For those who bring eligible gear to participating Carhartt stores, the customer can exchange their gear for a digital gift card, which can be used on reworked.carhartt.com, Carhartt.com or at any Carhartt Company Store. Any gear not eligible for trade in will be properly recycled or donated to keep fabric out of landfills.

  • Returns/Imperfect Inventory: Depending on the garment’s condition, the product will either be immediately available for resale, cleaned, repaired and reassessed or be removed from circulation and recycled.

Beginning March 1, reworked products will be available for purchase at reworked.carhartt.com, and participating Carhartt retail stores will accept in-store trade-ins. The trade in program will pilot in six stores across the U.S. before expanding to all Carhartt retail locations in 2023. As the program evolves, trade-ins will be available via online mail-in.

“Carhartt is known for its high-quality fabric and stringent durability standards, meant to stand the test of time, which is why it feels natural to create a system to extend the life of such hardworking gear,” said Gayle Tait, CEO of Trove. “It’s an honor to add Carhartt to Trove’s best-in-class brand partnerships that are pushing boundaries of innovation and sustainability. As the first workwear brand to offer a resale program, Carhartt is setting the industry standard and investing in efforts to build a fully circular product lifecycle – and we’re proud to be part of that.”

Trove’s Recommerce Operating System has the ability to process millions of items for Carhartt and offers end-to-end item intelligence to deliver sustainable growth at scale. Unlike marketplaces and peer-to-peer sites, Trove powers trade-in and resale within Carhartt’s unique ecosystem, providing an opportunity to own the experience and engage with new and existing customers.

Carhartt views sustainable business practices as not just merely corporate responsibility, but rather fundamental to its values. With a focus on protecting the planet and leaving a better world for future generations of hardworking people, Carhartt is helping reduce environmental impact through different initiatives including reduction in paper and plastic packaging and its repair program.

To learn more, visit reworked.carhartt.com or carhartt.com.

