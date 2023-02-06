Spanish Court Says Amazon Delivery App Violated Labor Law

The company forced more than 2,000 delivery drivers to use its Flex app.

Jennifer O'Mahony
Feb 6, 2023
Amazon facility in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
Amazon facility in Schoenefeld, Germany, March 18, 2022.
AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has ruled that Amazon broke labor laws by forcing more than 2,000 delivery drivers to use an app that the company controlled for scheduling work and payments and requiring them to use their own cars and cellphones on the job.

Amazon could not treat workers using its Flex app as self-employed because the e-commerce giant's Spanish subsidiary "assumes the authority to make all decisions regarding the service, setting the conditions of execution and remuneration, and the circumstances of the day, time and duration" of labor, according to the Madrid labor court's decision released Friday.

Amazon stopped using the Flex app in Spain in 2021.

Friday's ruling is the result of a lawsuit brought by Spain's social security body following a 2019 labor inspection at an Amazon facility. The government agency is seeking to recoup payments that it says Amazon should have made on behalf of the drivers.

Amazon has long argued that Flex was an intermediary platform between freelance delivery workers and clients in Spain, rather than a delivery service in its own right.

"We respect the court ruling, but we disagree and will be filing an appeal," the company said in a statement, adding that it worked with a range of delivery companies.

"Between 2018 and 2021, we also collaborated with some freelancers through the Amazon Flex program, which accounted for a small percentage of packages delivered in Spain," it added.

The court decision is the latest in a series of legal measures in Spain that are designed to stop e-commerce and delivery app companies from designating workers as self-employed when they have little control over their hours and earnings.

Spain's socialist coalition government in 2021 passed the "Riders Law," which classified food delivery riders as employees of the digital platforms they work for.

"This is another step forward for jurisprudence as a corrective mechanism for new ways of working" using apps, said Spain's UGT union, which backed the lawsuit.

The ruling referenced a Spanish Supreme Court decision from 2020, which found that Barcelona-based food delivery app Glovo was illegally treating "riders" as self-employed.

Spain's labor ministry fined Glovo 57 million euros ($62 million) last month for violating the same labor laws. The company has since signed a deal with the Madrid regional government to deliver food to vulnerable people in the city.

Latest in E-Commerce
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
January 31, 2023
The goal of an e-commerce site should be to simplify the process by offering a wide range of products at a posted, competitive price, resulting in easy ordering and timely shipments.
Fastener E-Commerce: Putting the Best Price Forward
February 3, 2023
Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon fulfillment centre, Coventry, England, Jan. 25, 2023.
Amazon Workers Hold First U.K. Strike
January 25, 2023
Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy discusses a new initiative during AWS re:Invent 2019 on Dec. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Virginia, Amazon Announce $35B Data Center Plan
January 23, 2023
Related Stories
Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon fulfillment centre, Coventry, England, Jan. 25, 2023.
E-Commerce
Amazon Workers Hold First U.K. Strike
I Stock 1253645720
E-Commerce
5 Ways Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Amazon location in Douai, France, April 16, 2020.
E-Commerce
Amazon to Make Big Changes Under Settlement
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in E-Commerce
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Members of the GMB union on the picket line outside the Amazon fulfillment centre, Coventry, England, Jan. 25, 2023.
E-Commerce
Amazon Workers Hold First U.K. Strike
Union members at the warehouse voted to walk off the job for one day.
January 25, 2023
I Stock 1253645720
E-Commerce
5 Ways Distributors Can Compete with the B2B E-Commerce Giants
Smaller distributor have some significant advantages that the big players lack.
January 23, 2023
Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy discusses a new initiative during AWS re:Invent 2019 on Dec. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas.
E-Commerce
Virginia, Amazon Announce $35B Data Center Plan
Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval.
January 23, 2023
In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is ending a charity donation program it ran for a decade in its latest cost-cutting move. In a blog post on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, the company said the program, called AmazonSmile, will shut down by February 20.
E-Commerce
Amazon Axes Charity Program Amid Wider Cost-Cutting
The program's ability to have an impact was "spread too thin."
January 19, 2023
he Amazon logo is displayed at a news conference in New York on Sept. 28, 2011.
E-Commerce
OSHA Cites 3 Amazon Warehouses
Federal safety investigators said the facilities put workers at serious risk of injury.
January 19, 2023
Amazon location in Douai, France, April 16, 2020.
E-Commerce
Amazon to Make Big Changes Under Settlement
The agreement allows the company to avoid a battle with the E.U.’s top antitrust watchdog.
December 20, 2022
Dsc 1516 5ebac90c60644
E-Commerce
Zoro.com Reaches $1B in Annual Sales
The Grainger subsidiary eclipsed the billion-dollar mark in a calendar year for the first time.
December 14, 2022
I Stock 512398526
E-Commerce
The Road Ahead for Distributor E-Commerce
ID’s inaugural Survey of E-Commerce Operations looks at how distributors are approaching e-commerce — and what lies ahead in 2023.
December 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 11 22 At 4 00 26 Pm
E-Commerce
How One Distributor Uses E-Commerce to 'Meet Customers Where They Want to Buy'
As companies continue to enhance their offerings, best practices change.
November 22, 2022
People arrive for work at an Amazon distribution center in Staten Island, New York, Oct. 25, 2021.
E-Commerce
Amazon Ordered to Stop Retaliating Against Organizers
But the mixed ruling also handed a loss to federal labor officials.
November 22, 2022
Mariah Parker, USSW organizer, speaks at the Levi C. Chavous Conference Center in Columbia, S.C., Nov. 18, 2022.
E-Commerce
New Service Union Seeks to Inspire Labor Movement in South
The Union of Southern Service Workers hopes to address grievances in a region historically hostile to unions.
November 21, 2022
Amazon logo in Douai, France, April 16, 2020.
E-Commerce
Amazon CEO Says Layoffs Will Extend into Next Year
Andy Jassy said the company hasn’t concluded how many jobs will be impacted.
November 18, 2022
An Amazon Prime truck in Pacifica, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020.
E-Commerce
Amazon Begins Mass Layoffs
The company was already axing some projects in an effort to cut back on costs.
November 17, 2022
I Stock 1170761673
E-Commerce
The War for the Customer: What’s Your Risk with Amazon Business?
Business customers have come to expect the same experience Amazon provides to retail consumers.
November 9, 2022