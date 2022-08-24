Galco Partners with IMO Automation

Galco
Aug 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 3 39 48 Pm
Galco

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Galco Industrial Electronics, a global distributor of industrial electronic components, announced Wednesday that it is now IMO Automation’s global e-commerce premier partner.

The partnership makes Galco the first and only global supplier of IMO products online.

“Galco’s established e-commerce presence has allowed us to bring big partners like IMO to our customers,” said Bill Abbe, vice president of marketing for Galco. “IMO products can be easily cross-referenced with other brands allowing us to provide more solutions to address supply chain shortages.”

Galco’s in-stock offerings of IMO product lines anticipate an increased demand for their miniature circuit breakers. The addition of IMO’s miniature circuit breakers to Galco’s cross-referencing database also provides Galco’s customers with a comparable high-quality replacement. Their selection of UB10 and US10 MCBs are currently available for same-day shipping.

“The global demand for miniature circuit breakers is expected to increase considerably through 2028 and this partnership will allow us to meet the demand,” Abbe said.

Galco will carry IMO product lines including miniature circuit breakers, AC drives, Compact Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs) and more. See the full range of products at Galco.com.

Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 4, 2022
Amazon logo in Douai, France, April 16, 2020.
As Amazon Grows, so Does its Eye on Consumers
August 23, 2022
A delivery van departs an Amazon warehouse in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020.
Amazon Accuses Feds of Hounding Bezos, Senior Execs
August 17, 2022
A delivery van departs an Amazon Warehouse in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020.
Amazon to Raise Prime Fees in Europe, Cites Rising Costs
July 28, 2022
