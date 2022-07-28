Amazon to Raise Prime Fees in Europe, Cites Rising Costs

The changes come as the company aims to bolster its profits amid a slowdown in demand.

Jul 28th, 2022
Associated Press
A delivery van departs an Amazon Warehouse in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020.
A delivery van departs an Amazon Warehouse in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020.
AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

Amazon is raising its Prime fees in Europe, the company told customers on Tuesday, days ahead of its second-quarter earnings report.

Among other places, the price of a monthly Prime membership will tick up in the United Kingdom from 7.99 to 8.99 pounds, while the annual cost will increase from 79 to 95 pounds ($114.26), the company said in the notice sent to customers.

In Spain, the monthly price will tick up one euro to 4.99 and the annual cost will go up nearly 14 euros to 49.90 ($50.54).

The new charges will take effect on September 15 for those who sign-up for Prime or renew their membership.

In Germany and France, annual prices will go up 30% and 42.6%, respectively, to nearly 90 and 70 euros. In Italy, it will tick up about 38% to 49.90 euros.

The changes come as the company aims to bolster its profits amid a slowdown in demand. Consumers who were once homebound during the COVID-19 pandemic have pulled back from online shopping, and the retail sector's online sales growth has slowed. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is also facing increasing costs due to inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years.

In the notice sent to customers in Spain, the company pointed to inflation as one reason for the change. An Amazon spokesperson said the increasing cost of shipping is another factor.

Pressure from inflation has also hit Amazon sellers. In April, the company added a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees it charges third-party merchants to offset rising costs.

Earlier this year, Amazon raised the price of a Prime membership in the U.S. from to $139 a year from $119 a year.

Besides free two-day shipping, Prime members get other perks, like access to Amazon's Prime Video and music streaming services. In the notice to customers, the company said it has also increased the number of products it offers to members, including adding more content to stream on Prime Video. This month, Disney used similar reasoning to back up a price hike on its ESPN+ streaming service, which will take effect next month.

Amazon is slated to release its earnings for the most recent quarter on Thursday.

More in E-Commerce
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Jul 12th, 2022
An Amazon Prime truck passes by a sign outside an Amazon fulfillment center on Staten Island, New York, on March 19, 2020. Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, much differently than how it entered the pandemic. Once the darling of the pandemic economy, the company posted a rare quarterly loss in April as well as its slowest rate of revenue growth in nearly two decades at 7%.
Amazon Prime Day Comes Amid Slowdown in Online Sales Growth
Once the darling of the pandemic economy, the company posted a rare quarterly loss in April.
Jul 12th, 2022
Amazon logo on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018.
Amazon Faces Investigation Over Anti-Competitive Concerns
The probe will examine whether Amazon gives an unfair advantage to merchants that pay for extra services.
Jul 7th, 2022
A truck arrives at an Amazon warehouse, Staten Island, N.Y., April 1, 2022.
Amazon Bars Off-Duty Workers from Buildings
Organizers say the move could hamper union drives.
Jul 5th, 2022
A single-family home on the edge of a multi-story, mixed-use construction site, Seattle, Dec. 27, 2017.
Amazon Provides Millions for Affordable Housing
The e-commerce giant said the funding would help minority-led organizations build or preserve more than 500 units in its home city.
Jun 24th, 2022
I Stock 1044327810
2 Black Executives Leave Amazon Amid Changes in Leadership
The two execs were involved in the company’s warehouses and transportation services.
Jun 22nd, 2022
Amazon logo atop an office complex in downtown Los Angeles, Oct. 23, 2018.
Court Says Amazon Can Be Sued Over Toxic Warnings
Any efforts by Amazon to comply with California's Proposition 65 could have a much wider impact.
Jun 16th, 2022
People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center, Staten Island, New York, Oct. 25, 2021.
Amazon's Request to Close Union Hearing Denied
Hearings by the National Labor Relations Board are typically held in person and open to the public.
Jun 10th, 2022
Amazon distribution center, Las Vegas, July 2017.
Departing Amazon Executive to Head Logistics Startup
The e-commerce giant is looking to make changes to its troubled consumer division.
Jun 8th, 2022
Tahsha Sydnor sorts packages at an Amazon warehouse, Goodyear, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2019.
Legislation Targets Amazon Productivity Quotas
Critics have blamed the company's "time off task" tool for its warehouse injury rates.
Jun 7th, 2022
Amazon executive Dave Clark at a media event in Seattle, June 27, 2018.
Amazon's Consumer Business Chief Resigns
He oversaw a mass expansion of the company's logistics footprint amid the pandemic.
Jun 6th, 2022
A person holds six electric candles symbolizing the six workers who died while working at the Edwardsville Amazon site in the background, during a vigil, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill., after part of the building collapsed due to a tornado the previous week before. Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform are accusing Amazon of “obstructing” their investigation into the company's labor practices during severe weather events. Amazon's policies have been under more scrutiny since the deadly collapse of a company warehouse last year in Edwardsville.
Amazon Said to Be Impeding Probe of Warehouse Collapse
The company's policies during extreme weather events have been under scrutiny after six died during a tornado strike.
Jun 3rd, 2022