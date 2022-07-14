Amazon Offers Concessions to Head Off Antitrust Cases

The e-commerce giant pledged to treat third-party merchants on its website fairly.

Jul 14th, 2022
Kelvin Chan
European Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager during a press conference regarding an antitrust case with Amazon at EU headquarters, Brussels, Nov. 10, 2020.
European Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager during a press conference regarding an antitrust case with Amazon at EU headquarters, Brussels, Nov. 10, 2020.
Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP, File

LONDON (AP) — Amazon, seeking to resolve two European Union antitrust investigations, has promised to treat third-party merchants on its website fairly, the bloc's competition watchdog said Thursday.

The U.S. online retail giant offered to make a number of commitments to ease competition concerns, and the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's top antitrust enforcer, said it will now seek feedback on them from “interested parties."

The commission launched an investigation four years ago over concerns Amazon breached EU competition rules by using data from merchants selling products on its platform to gain an unfair advantage over them.

It also opened a separate investigation into whether Amazon favors its own retail business and merchants that use its logistics and delivery system over other sellers.

The investigations are part of the bloc's wider efforts to curb the power of big technology companies.

Amazon said that while it disagreed with several of the conclusions, it has “engaged constructively with the commission to address their concerns and preserve our ability to serve European customers and the more than 185,000 European small- and medium-sized businesses selling through our stores.”

The company also said it has “serious concerns" about new EU digital regulations, known as the Digital Markets Act, that it said are “unfairly targeting Amazon and a few other U.S. companies." The act, part of the EU's overhaul of its digital rulebook, aims to rein in the power of tech giants and make them treat smaller rivals fairly under threat of hefty fines.

Under the commission's investigation, Amazon had faced a possible fine of up to 10% of its annual worldwide revenue, which could have amounted to billions of dollars.

Britain's competition watchdog opened a similar probe into Amazon last week, looking into concerns that the online retailer is abusing its dominance to undermine rivals.

The EU commission suspected Amazon of distorting competition by accessing and analyzing real-time data from independent vendors selling goods on its platform to help decide which new products of its own to launch and how to price and market them.

To address the problem, Amazon has promised to refrain from using “non-public data" from the vendors' activities to compete with them through its own sales of branded goods or “private label" products.

To settle the second investigation, Amazon also committed to allowing sellers on its Prime membership service to use any logistics and delivery company of their choosing and to set “non-discriminatory” criteria for who gets chosen to sell on Prime.

The company also promised to give equal treatment to all sellers when ranking their product offers for the site's “buy box,” which lets shoppers add items directly to their shopping baskets. The box features a single seller’s product even though multiple merchants might offer the item, so Amazon also is promising to show a second, competing offer to give consumers more choice.

If accepted, Amazon's commitments would remain in force for five years. The commission is receiving feedback on the proposals until Sept. 9.

More in E-Commerce
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Jun 13th, 2022
I Stock 1044327810
2 Black Executives Leave Amazon Amid Changes in Leadership
The two execs were involved in the company’s warehouses and transportation services.
Jun 22nd, 2022
Amazon logo atop an office complex in downtown Los Angeles, Oct. 23, 2018.
Court Says Amazon Can Be Sued Over Toxic Warnings
Any efforts by Amazon to comply with California's Proposition 65 could have a much wider impact.
Jun 16th, 2022
People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center, Staten Island, New York, Oct. 25, 2021.
Amazon's Request to Close Union Hearing Denied
Hearings by the National Labor Relations Board are typically held in person and open to the public.
Jun 10th, 2022
Amazon distribution center, Las Vegas, July 2017.
Departing Amazon Executive to Head Logistics Startup
The e-commerce giant is looking to make changes to its troubled consumer division.
Jun 8th, 2022
Tahsha Sydnor sorts packages at an Amazon warehouse, Goodyear, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2019.
Legislation Targets Amazon Productivity Quotas
Critics have blamed the company's "time off task" tool for its warehouse injury rates.
Jun 7th, 2022
Amazon executive Dave Clark at a media event in Seattle, June 27, 2018.
Amazon's Consumer Business Chief Resigns
He oversaw a mass expansion of the company's logistics footprint amid the pandemic.
Jun 6th, 2022
A person holds six electric candles symbolizing the six workers who died while working at the Edwardsville Amazon site in the background, during a vigil, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill., after part of the building collapsed due to a tornado the previous week before. Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform are accusing Amazon of “obstructing” their investigation into the company's labor practices during severe weather events. Amazon's policies have been under more scrutiny since the deadly collapse of a company warehouse last year in Edwardsville.
Amazon Said to Be Impeding Probe of Warehouse Collapse
The company's policies during extreme weather events have been under scrutiny after six died during a tornado strike.
Jun 3rd, 2022
A person holds six electric candles symbolizing the six workers who died while working at the Edwardsville Amazon site in the background, during a vigil, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill., after part of the building collapsed due to a tornado the previous week before.
Amazon 'Obstructing' Probe into Warehouse Collapse
The company has failed to produce materials requested more than two months ago.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Amazon offices in New York, Feb. 14, 2019.
Amazon Shareholders Nix Warehouse Audit
The proposal called for an independent audit of working conditions at the e-commerce behemoth's warehouses.
May 25th, 2022
Volition Cart
New Hub 'Organizes the World's Components'
The founders of Volition believe a dedicated marketplace is what the industry is missing.
May 25th, 2022
I Stock 509559314
Amazon's Third-Party Sellers Need a Hand
How Congress can help.
May 25th, 2022