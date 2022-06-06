Amazon Executive in Charge of Consumer Business Resigns

He oversaw a mass expansion of the company's logistics footprint amid the pandemic.

Jun 6th, 2022
Associated Press
Amazon executive Dave Clark at a media event in Seattle, June 27, 2018.
Amazon executive Dave Clark at a media event in Seattle, June 27, 2018.
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

The Amazon executive in charge of the company’s worldwide consumer business is resigning after 23 years as the e-commerce giant deals with its overabundance of warehouse space.

Dave Clark's last day at the Seattle-based company will be July 1, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote Friday in a company blog post. Amazon did not name a replacement for Clark but Jassy wrote that he expects to have “an update” over the next few weeks.

“As much as I have loved the ride, it is time for me to say goodbye to start a new journey,” Clark wrote in an email to his team that he posted on Twitter. “For some time, I have discussed my intent to transition out of Amazon with my family and others close to me, but I wanted to ensure the teams were set up for success. I feel confident that time is now.”

Clark joined Amazon in 1999, just a day after graduating from an MBA program, Jassy said. As CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer business, he oversees several units, including Amazon’s online and physical stores, marketplace for third-party sellers, and Amazon’s Prime subscription, the biggest money makers for the e-commerce juggernaut.

Clark assumed the role in January 2021, helping oversee a mass expansion of Amazon’s logistics footprint as the company struggled to match its physical capacity to the large amount of orders from homebound consumers during the pandemic. Amazon doubled the size of its operations and nearly doubled its workforce in the past two years. But as the worst of the pandemic eased, it has found itself with too many workers and too much space.

To deal with the problem, the company is reportedly planning to sublease at least 10 million square feet of space and could end more of its leases in states including New York, New Jersey and California. In April, it reported its first quarterly loss since 2015, fueled by the e-commerce slowdown and a massive write-down of its investment in the electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive.

Jassy said Amazon has more work ahead to get to where it wants to be in its consumer business.

“While change is never easy, I’m optimistic about the plan that the Consumer team has built and have confidence that if we stay focused on executing it, we’ll deliver the right experiences for customers and results for the business,” he said.

More in E-Commerce
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
May 31st, 2022
A truck arrives at the Amazon warehouse facility on the Staten Island borough of New York, April 1, 2022. Amazon is planning to sublease some of its warehouse space because the pandemic-fueled surge in online shopping has slowed.
Amazon Is Subleasing Warehouse Space
Amazon may have overbought during lockdowns.
May 24th, 2022
I Stock 1221483730
Agency Files Discrimination Complaint Against Amazon
The e-commerce giant allegedly denied “reasonable accommodations” and forced workers to take unpaid leave.
May 18th, 2022
Amazon office, San Francisco, Aug. 2019.
Two Plead Guilty in Amazon Marketplace Scheme
The conspiracy used confidential data to give certain sellers an advantage.
May 17th, 2022
I Stock 1172294098
Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against Amazon
New York's attorney general sued the company over workplace safety issues.
May 12th, 2022
Amazon Labor Union lead organizer Mat Cusick, second from right, standing, watches a zoom-cast of vote counting to unionize an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., March 31, 2022.
Amazon Fires Union Organizers Tied to First U.S. Labor Win
The company claims the cases are "unrelated."
May 10th, 2022
An Amazon Prime truck passes by a sign outside an Amazon fulfillment center March 19, 2020 in Staten Island, N.Y. The National Labor Relations Board has found merit to a complaint that Amazon violated labor law in New York City’s Staten Island by holding mandatory worker meetings to persuade its employees not to unionize. The agency’s determination was shared Friday, May 6, 2022 with an attorney representing the Amazon Labor Union, which filed the charge in the lead-up to the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.
NLRB: Amazon Union's Meeting Complaints Have Merit
The board believes “captive audience meetings" should be outlawed.
May 9th, 2022
A banner encouraging workers to vote in labor balloting at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., March 30, 2021.
Amazon Union Head, Others Meet at White House
They discussed growing efforts to form unions in the workplace.
May 6th, 2022
Deon January, center, wipes tears from her eyes as she talks about her son DeAndre Morrow during a news conference in Edwardsville, Ill., May 3, 2022.
Woman Whose Son Was Killed in Tornado Criticizes Amazon
It was supposed to be his day off.
May 4th, 2022
I Stock 1250152532
5 Painful Truths About Headless Commerce
A revolution is coming; don’t lose your head.
May 3rd, 2022
Amazon facility, Leeds, U.K., Aug. 2021.
The Pressures on Amazon Spending Habits
Many sellers have never experienced inflation — and don't have a clear plan to deal with it.
May 2nd, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 27 At 1 31 46 Pm
Sonepar, Mirakl Partner on Electrical Distribution Marketplace
The deal reflects Sonepar's strong omnichannel ambitions.
Apr 27th, 2022