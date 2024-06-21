Taking E-Procurement to the Next Level

Why businesses need a "connected commerce” approach.

Yoav Kutner
Jun 21, 2024
I Stock 2111219300
iStock.com/Funtap

E-procurement is booming: businesses are flocking to online platforms to buy goods and services, pushing sales past the $1 trillion mark in 2022. It's no surprise – e-procurement offers speed, accuracy and a competitive edge in today's turbulent market.

However, e-procurement still represents just 7.4% of all B2B sales. While 91% of procurement teams prefer buying online, it's evident that e-procurement alone isn't enough. 

The future lies in connected commerce, a strategy that seamlessly integrates e-procurement with e-commerce solutions. This creates a more efficient and resilient buying experience, covering the entire digital procurement journey.

The power of connected commerce 

The advantages of e-procurement are clear. But while e-procurement is undoubtedly a powerful tool, it is only one side of the B2B coin. Buyers and sellers, despite sharing the goal of swift and successful deals, often have vastly different needs and workflows. As a result, even the most advanced e-procurement system may fall short of a smooth and mutually beneficial sales journey — unless it’s paired with a digital commerce platform that can create an end-to-end purchasing experience that satisfies stakeholders on both sides of the transaction. 

This approach has been a game-changer for companies like Electrical Equipment Company (EECO), a midsized electrical distributor, which reported a five-fold revenue increase after integrating its customers’ digital procurement systems with its own e-commerce platform.

Here's how connected commerce benefits both buyers and sellers:

  • Streamlined processes: Imagine dramatically faster purchase order and invoice management. Connected commerce automates these tasks, eliminating manual data entry and reducing errors. A recent TradeCentric study showed organizations can operate up to 80% faster with automation, freeing up procurement teams for more strategic tasks like supplier relationships and contract negotiations.

  • Data synchronization: Connected commerce ensures critical information like inventory levels, purchase orders, and invoices are consistent and up-to-date across all systems. Say goodbye to data silos and manual reconciliation, and hello to reduced delays, discrepancies and financial risks.

Overcoming integration challenges

Connecting e-procurement and e-commerce isn't without its hurdles. Integrating diverse systems, workflows and data formats can be complex, especially for organizations relying on legacy or custom-built solutions. This often requires specialized technical expertise in data mapping, API integrations and security protocols, which can be costly and time-consuming to acquire.

So how can businesses overcome these integration challenges and reap the benefits of connected commerce?

The key lies in choosing a robust and flexible e-commerce platform designed specifically for B2B needs. Look for pre-built extensions and integrations for essential features like punchout catalogs, purchase order automation, and e-quotes. A strong partner ecosystem and internal expertise are also crucial for simplifying the integration process and reducing costs.

EECO's success story exemplifies this approach. By implementing a consumer-style web shop with enterprise-grade punchout catalog integration, they cater to both large and small buyers. Their chosen digital commerce solution, equipped with built-in B2B capabilities and a strong partner network, ensures a smooth and efficient procurement experience for all customers, regardless of their size or existing systems.

B2B commerce’s connected future 

The future of B2B buying is connected. By merging e-procurement and e-commerce, businesses can create a smoother, more efficient buying experience for everyone involved. It's about breaking down barriers and building stronger relationships with your customers. 

Sure, there are challenges, but with the right approach and tools, connected commerce can open doors to new opportunities and growth. It's time to embrace this change and lead the way in the evolving world of B2B.

Yoav Kutner is the CEO and a founder of Oro Inc.

Latest in E-Commerce
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
June 6, 2024
I Stock 1503034464
Amazon Business Launches Bulk Order Quote Feature, App Hub
June 20, 2024
The Amazon San Bernardino Fulfillment Center, San Bernardino, Calif., Oct. 29, 2013.
California Fines Amazon Nearly $6M, Alleging Illegal Work Quotas
June 19, 2024
Jason Anthony, an Amazon worker and union organizer, outside the National Labor Relations Board office in New York, May 2, 2022.
Amazon Union Votes to Align with Teamsters
June 18, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1503034464
E-Commerce
Amazon Business Launches Bulk Order Quote Feature, App Hub
Jason Anthony, an Amazon worker and union organizer, outside the National Labor Relations Board office in New York, May 2, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Union Votes to Align with Teamsters
Amazon Prime Now bags loaded for delivery outside a Whole Foods store, Cincinnati, Feb. 8, 2018.
E-Commerce
Thousands of Drivers File Claims Against Amazon
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in E-Commerce
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
June 6, 2024
The Amazon San Bernardino Fulfillment Center, San Bernardino, Calif., Oct. 29, 2013.
E-Commerce
California Fines Amazon Nearly $6M, Alleging Illegal Work Quotas
State authorities said the e-commerce giant put workers' safety at risk.
June 19, 2024
Jason Anthony, an Amazon worker and union organizer, outside the National Labor Relations Board office in New York, May 2, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Union Votes to Align with Teamsters
The move gives the union access to additional resources as it works toward a contract with the e-commerce giant.
June 18, 2024
Amazon Prime Now bags loaded for delivery outside a Whole Foods store, Cincinnati, Feb. 8, 2018.
E-Commerce
Thousands of Drivers File Claims Against Amazon
They are seeking unpaid wages and other losses after being classified as independent contractors.
June 12, 2024
I Stock 1428709516
E-Commerce
B2B Web Store Woes Drive Manufacturing Buyers Elsewhere, Survey Finds
More than three-quarters of buyers are reluctant to make online B2B purchases due to persistent order errors.
June 6, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island in New York, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Amazon Labor Union Moves to Affiliate with Teamsters
The move could inject new energy into the struggling organization.
June 5, 2024
Acumatica customer, Boca Terry.
E-Commerce
Selling Industrial Products in Today’s Digital Economy
Industrial distributors should focus on three key areas.
May 29, 2024
I Stock 1447196324
E-Commerce
Amazon Again Ramps Up its Distribution Footprint
The e-commerce giant had eased off on new projects in the wake of the pandemic.
May 29, 2024
I Stock 1347203752
E-Commerce
How to Start an Online Industrial Tool Distributor
E-commerce offers endless opportunities — without the steep costs of a brick-and-mortar storefront.
May 23, 2024
Ad Accel Dx Image (1)
E-Commerce
AD E-commerce Solutions Program Launches New Digital Initiative
AccelDX is designed to help AD members get started on their digital journey.
May 9, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 07 At 2 37 43 Pm
E-Commerce
BigCommerce Launches Open Source B2B Buyer Portal
The portal allows enterprise customers to build and customize the optimal buyer experience.
May 7, 2024
Computer scientist Andrew Ng at his office in Palo Alto, Calif., July 14, 2017.
E-Commerce
Amazon Adds AI Visionary to its Board
He leads the AI Fund, which invests in entrepreneurs building artificial intelligence companies.
April 12, 2024
Chris Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, at a rally outside an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York, April 24, 2022.
E-Commerce
Two Years After Historic Win, Amazon Union Lurches Toward Election
The first labor union in the e-commerce giant's U.S. operations is divided and running out of money.
April 9, 2024
Dds Dga Tp
E-Commerce
DPA, DDS Announce E-Commerce Data Partnership
DDS will power the buying group's "Product Content Hub."
April 4, 2024
I Stock 1416468429
E-Commerce
Amazon Business Expands to Mexico
The B2B seller now operates in 10 countries.
March 14, 2024