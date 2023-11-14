Airgas Receives Military Friendly 'Gold' Designation

RADNOR, Pa. — Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has earned the Gold Level Recognition and been named by VIQTORY to the 2024 Military Friendly Employers list for the second year in a row, following three consecutive years with Silver Level Designation.

Airgas has been recognized by Military Friendly for its commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

Throughout the company’s history, Airgas has continually supported veterans and military families, including nearly 1,200 current veteran associates who are respected for their service, relied on for their leadership and valued for their teamwork. Airgas actively recruits associates with military experience and works to incorporate policies and provide tools that support employees currently in the service. This past May, Airgas recognized its 15th consecutive year of partnership with Operation Homefront, a non-profit organization whose mission is to support military families so they can thrive in their communities.

To earn the Military Friendly Employer designation, Airgas was evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Final ratings were determined by combining Airgas’ survey score with an assessment of the company’s ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees. Airgas will be showcased in the 2024 Military Friendly Employers, in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

Stamy Paul, senior vice president - Airgas human resources, commented: