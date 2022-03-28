Washington State Enacts $17B Infrastructure Package

The measure includes funding to electrify the state's ferry fleet.

Mar 28th, 2022
Rachel La Corte
Ferry from Bainbridge Island to downtown Seattle.
Ferry from Bainbridge Island to downtown Seattle.
iStock

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A nearly $17 billion, 16-year transportation revenue package that will pay for a variety of projects across the state, including building four new hybrid electric ferries, was signed Friday by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee split his signing ceremonies between two cities, starting the morning at the Mukilteo Ferry Terminal to sign the revenue portion of the package. Later in the afternoon, he was to head to Tacoma to sign the bill that covers the projects paid for by the package.

"There is no way to tackle climate change without tackling transportation and that’s what these bills do,” Inslee said. “In this package we’re entwining the ability to get better, more efficient transportation with the way to save our climate.”

The plan gets $5.4 billion of its funding from a carbon pricing program signed into law last year that requires the state’s largest emitters, like refineries, to purchase credits for allowed emissions if they exceed a cap set by regulators. The rest comes from several other sources, including federal infrastructure money, funding from the state budget, and higher fees on enhanced licenses and license plates.

In addition to the new ferries, it electrifies two existing ferries and provides funding for more walking and biking corridors, highway maintenance and fulfilling the state’s court-ordered obligation to replace fish passage culverts. Funding is also provided to ensure that those age 18 and younger can ride for free on public transportation, including the state's ferries and Amtrak.

It also pays for the state’s share of the cost — $1 billion — to replace the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River that connects Washington and Oregon.

Republicans, who are the minority party in both chambers, continued to express frustration that they weren’t part of what has normally been a bipartisan process in the past, and said that the new fees people will pay will affect residents already dealing with high inflation and rising gas prices.

The cost for a new enhanced license or ID, which people will ultimately need to fly domestically under the REAL ID Act if they don’t have a passport or other qualifying identification, will increase from the current $78 for a six-year license to $96. And the cost for a license plate for a new car will increase from $10 to $50.

And the fee new residents pay when first registering their car in Washington to check that it isn’t stolen will increase from $15 to $50 on July 1 and then to $75 in 2026.

Rep. Andrew Barkis, the ranking Republican on the House Transportation Committee, said that his proposal to use and redirect existing revenues in a way that would have avoided fee increases were not considered.

“We do need to address our transportation system," he said. “This process cut out the entirety of the Republican delegation. We were not considered in the policy."

Democratic Sen. Marko Liias, the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, said the package is “changing the framework for how we approach transportation forever in this state.”

“No longer will it be how much concrete we can pour,” he said. “The answer will be how many people and how much freight can we move on these corridors.”

More in Workforce Development
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on March 4, 2022, in Washington.
Biden Plans to Fight Inflation by Reshoring Factory Jobs
It challenges a decades-long argument that employers moved jobs abroad to lower their costs by relying on cheaper workers.
Mar 9th, 2022
Women In Board Room I Stock 1351446226(1)
Progress Slows on Path to Gender Parity in the Board Room
The easiest gains have already been made.
Mar 8th, 2022
2
Getting Serious About Mental Health in Distribution
It's still an uncomfortable topic for many in the industry. Hear what several prominent distributor executives had to say about what they're doing to take an active role in making mental health easier to talk about at their company.
Mar 4th, 2022
Industrial Worker Welding In Metal Factory 507031528 1258x839 (1)
No Debt, Real Experience, Unlimited Potential
There’s no shortage of work to be done. There’s a shortage of people. Spreading this message is a responsibility everyone must share.
Mar 1st, 2022
A hiring sign is in front of a Target store in Manchester, Conn., Nov. 39, 2021. Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer said Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.
Starting Wages to Reach $24 at Certain Target DCs
Inflation has eaten up recent gains for workers, and Target is raising the bar once again.
Feb 28th, 2022
Industrial Workers With Notebook 000050189250 Small
What Has Led to the Manufacturing Labor Shortage?
Digital transformation is about extending the benefits of technology to every employee at every level, but those employees are getting harder to find.
Feb 22nd, 2022
People arrive for work at the Amazon distribution center in the Staten Island borough of New York on Oct. 25, 2021.
Date Set for NYC Amazon Warehouse Union Vote
Meanwhile, a second union election vote is currently ongoing at an Amazon site in Bessemer, AL.
Feb 18th, 2022
Jobstn
Automaker Tips Off Workers to Other Jobs
The company hopes the effort will allow it to trim its payroll more painlessly.
Feb 17th, 2022
Miller Resource Group's Alex Chausovsky gives a 'Winning the War for Talent' presentation during NAW's Executive Summit on Jan. 26 in Washington D.C.
NAW Summit Takeaways: Your Hiring Process Must Reflect a Candidate-Driven Market
With labor stresses top-of-mind for all distributors, get some sound advice learned at the recent NAW Executive Summit.
Feb 16th, 2022
I Stock 1328450738
Biden Administration Cracking Down on Warehouse Wage Enforcement
The Department of Labor is pledging "vigorous enforcement" to ensure workers are paid required wages and overtime pay.
Feb 11th, 2022
Wisconsintn
Senator Says State Has 'Enough' Jobs
A Wisconsin lawmaker isn’t concerned that a major state manufacturer will create 1,000 jobs elsewhere.
Feb 11th, 2022
I Stock 1356191215
Editorial: The Growing Effects of the 'Great Resignation'
The problem is acute and is not getting better, according to distribution experts.
Feb 9th, 2022