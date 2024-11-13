Continuum Raises More than $4M in Seed Funding

CHICAGO — Continuum, a leading reverse logistics software company dedicated to B2B distribution and manufacturing, on Tuesday announced a $4.1 million seed investment led by Cowboy Ventures with participation from M25, Clocktower Ventures and Cambrian.

Continuum has developed the first Returns, Warranty, and Repairs Network for B2B distributors and manufacturers, designed to modernize traditionally complex, costly and inefficient processes across the supply chain. The platform can be used independently or collaboratively with distributors and manufacturers to address what Continuum describes as the "multi-party" return within the supply chain.

This investment marks a critical milestone in Continuum’s mission to serve wholesale distributors and manufacturers by providing AI-powered technology that drives both operational efficiency and enhanced customer experiences. M25 and Cowboy Ventures, two leading venture capital firms recognized for supporting forward-thinking companies, have partnered with Continuum to expand its innovative returns management platform.

“We are extremely excited about the innovation that Alex and the Continuum team are bringing to the massive market that is the reverse logistics space. To date, most of the technology has focused on the B2C side, yet we see the B2B market as larger, much more archaic, and Continuum’s approach creates the opportunity to become a core layer and source of data in the supply chain," said Jillian Williams, partner at Cowboy Ventures.

Victor Gutwein, managing partner at M25, shared similar enthusiasm, highlighting Continuum's industry expertise as a pivotal factor in their decision to invest.

“What was important to us at M25 was to find a team so deep in the industry that they would truly understand the needs and complexities of wholesale distribution — and that they could then build the returns solution that customers can actually use and get immense value from. Alex and crew have done just that — they clearly warrant investment that will immediately bring substantial ROI to their customers."

With this new capital, Continuum will expand its supply chain network, enabling streamlined workflows that eliminate common pain points associated with manual RMA processing. In addition, Continuum will release AI-driven automation for image, text, email, and document-based returns and warranty processes to reduce human error and boost efficiency.

Alex Witcpalek, founder and CEO of Continuum, highlighted the unique value Continuum offers the industry: “Returns, warranties, and repairs present an insidious challenge for distributors and manufacturers, impacting three critical areas of their business—customer experience, manual labor, and cash flow and profitability. Our platform is purpose-built to deliver a high degree of automation and financial rigor across all departments within a supply chain organization.”

Continuum’s recent advancements and partnerships underscore its commitment to delivering value that directly impacts the bottom line for suppliers across diverse industry verticals. The platform’s benefits are already evident in partnerships with nationwide distributors like MEDCO Tool and Banner Solutions.

“We partnered with Continuum to streamline manual labor and reduce the time lags in our RMA process,” said Tim Babco, CIO of MEDCO Tool. “Their deep industry expertise and vision for connecting with supplier and customer partners will bring a new level of automation and supply chain connectivity, transforming how we handle returns and warranty processes, and improving our overall customer satisfaction.”

Ben Smith, chief digital officer of Banner Solutions, added, “Continuum has already provided immense value to our CSR and Distribution Center associates, eliminating more than half of the steps required to process RMA's. We are excited to continue our partnership as Continuum utilizes AI to automate the end-to-end returns management process, and we're excited to take the next step toward a connected supply chain featuring our vendor partners to transform defective and drop ship returns.”