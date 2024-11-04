Nedco & Rexel Atlantic to Implement Prokeep Software

NEW ORLEANS — As a milestone in its digital transformation, Canada’s leading distributor of electrical products, Nedco & Rexel Atlantic, will implement Prokeep, the premier customer engagement software in the distribution industry.

The initiative aims to enhance customer experience, capture new business opportunities, and boost efficiency, elevating its motto, “Together we will surprise,” to new heights.

Nedco & Rexel Atlantic customers can now effortlessly place orders and receive support by texting pictures and questions directly to their local Nedco branch phone line. With a centralized inbox accessible to each local Nedco & Rexel Atlantic inside sales and counter sales representative, they can now efficiently respond to customers via text, phone, email, or live chat, ensuring a consistent and prompt customer experience.

Since 2016, Prokeep has been empowering distributors with the future of customer engagement through a three-step approach:

Streamlined Communication: A centralized digital inbox to streamline customer conversations, resulting in faster response times and reduced on-hold periods.

Personalized Interactions: By maintaining detailed conversation records, Prokeep helps distributors understand customer needs better, enabling personalized service and tailored sales opportunities.

Proactive Updates: Automated order notifications and SMS marketing keep customers informed and engaged, providing timely updates and relevant offers and local events opportunities.

Today, Prokeep enhances the customer experience at over 8,500 distributor locations across North America, leading to increased satisfaction, faster service, and more personalized interactions, while also contributing to significant revenue growth and operational efficiency.

Prokeep is thrilled to equip Nedco & Rexel Atlantic with its purpose-built solution for seamless inbound and outbound communication.

“When we started working with Nedco,” said CEO, and co-founder of Prokeep, Jack Carrere, “we knew we were starting a partnership that would last and will continue to grow together — providing Canada’s contractor network with a more efficient way to procure the parts they need to succeed and get ahead. This partnership propels Prokeep and the 83 Nedco & Rexel Atlantic locations across Canada into the future of innovation and a competitive advantage.”

Features and benefits of Prokeep for Nedco & Rexel Atlantic’s customers: