Nedco & Rexel Atlantic to Implement Prokeep Software

Customers can place orders and get support by texting pictures or questions directly to a local Nedco branch.

Prokeep Inc.
Nov 4, 2024
Rexel Assets Hero Requested

NEW ORLEANS — As a milestone in its digital transformation, Canada’s leading distributor of electrical products, Nedco & Rexel Atlantic, will implement Prokeep, the premier customer engagement software in the distribution industry.

The initiative aims to enhance customer experience, capture new business opportunities, and boost efficiency, elevating its motto, “Together we will surprise,” to new heights.

Nedco & Rexel Atlantic customers can now effortlessly place orders and receive support by texting pictures and questions directly to their local Nedco branch phone line. With a centralized inbox accessible to each local Nedco & Rexel Atlantic inside sales and counter sales representative, they can now efficiently respond to customers via text, phone, email, or live chat, ensuring a consistent and prompt customer experience.

Since 2016, Prokeep has been empowering distributors with the future of customer engagement through a three-step approach:

  • Streamlined Communication: A centralized digital inbox to streamline customer conversations, resulting in faster response times and reduced on-hold periods.
  • Personalized Interactions: By maintaining detailed conversation records, Prokeep helps distributors understand customer needs better, enabling personalized service and tailored sales opportunities.
  • Proactive Updates: Automated order notifications and SMS marketing keep customers informed and engaged, providing timely updates and relevant offers and local events opportunities.

Today, Prokeep enhances the customer experience at over 8,500 distributor locations across North America, leading to increased satisfaction, faster service, and more personalized interactions, while also contributing to significant revenue growth and operational efficiency.

Prokeep is thrilled to equip Nedco & Rexel Atlantic with its purpose-built solution for seamless inbound and outbound communication.

“When we started working with Nedco,” said CEO, and co-founder of Prokeep, Jack Carrere, “we knew we were starting a partnership that would last and will continue to grow together — providing Canada’s contractor network with a more efficient way to procure the parts they need to succeed and get ahead. This partnership propels Prokeep and the 83 Nedco & Rexel Atlantic locations across Canada into the future of innovation and a competitive advantage.”

Features and benefits of Prokeep for Nedco & Rexel Atlantic’s customers:

  • Centralized digital inbox for faster customer response times: Streamline customer interactions by consolidating text messages into a single inbox. This ensures customers receive prompt and efficient service from the first available representative or their preferred contact.
  • Automation & Templates for Seamless Communication: Enhance customer satisfaction by proactively providing order updates, delivery notifications, and pickup instructions through a user-friendly platform with automated messaging and templates.
  • SMS Marketing for Improved Engagement: Keep customers informed and engaged with SMS marketing, ensuring they are aware of promotions, counter day invites, and urgent updates, so they never miss important information.
  • Organic CRM for Personalized Service: Foster stronger customer relationships with a centralized record of communications. Use tags and reports to deliver personalized outreach and maintain consistent, high-quality interactions.
Latest in Technology & Software
Rexel Assets Hero Requested
Nedco & Rexel Atlantic to Implement Prokeep Software
November 4, 2024
Ep117tn
Security Breach: The Little Things That Kill
October 31, 2024
Ep116 V2
Security Breach: Preventing Phishing Attacks 'Not Rocket Science'
October 24, 2024
Ap24290682584825
Slack Researcher Discusses Fear, Loathing & Excitement Surrounding AI in the Workplace
October 21, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1413042821
Technology & Software
Reeling in Success
I Stock 1152783532
Technology & Software
Navigate Uncertainty with Distribution Business Metrics
I Stock Jacob Wackerhausen 2159342928
Technology & Software
Priced to Sell
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 18 47 Pm
Technology & Software
Moblico, OneRail Form Last-Mile Delivery Partnership
More in Technology & Software
Ep117tn
Video
Security Breach: The Little Things That Kill
Simple tasks continue to be the biggest challenges, but "training like you fight" offers solutions.
October 31, 2024
Ep116 V2
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Preventing Phishing Attacks 'Not Rocket Science'
The seven pieces of the phishing puzzle and a Goldilocks strategy for improving defenses.
October 24, 2024
Ap24290682584825
Technology & Software
Slack Researcher Discusses Fear, Loathing & Excitement Surrounding AI in the Workplace
Most office workers wonder how often they should use AI and whether a computer will eventually replace them.
October 21, 2024
The first solutions built with Google Cloud will be available to Honeywell customers in 2025.
Technology & Software
Honeywell and Google Cloud to Accelerate Autonomous Operations with AI Agents
Google Cloud AI will enhance Honeywell's product offerings to assist the industrial workforce.
October 21, 2024
Ep115
Business Technology
Security Breach: Legacy Mindsets Are Helping Hackers Weaponize Networks
Embedded security and "design for patching" will be vital in defending against new-age attacks.
October 17, 2024
Ep114tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Leveraging Your Force Multipliers
Insight on the next generation of Stuxnet-like malware attacks and retrofitting legacy assets to ensure uptime.
October 10, 2024
Rail Thomson
Technology & Software
High-Precision Electric Actuators Help Keep Trains Running Smoothly
Allowing operators to adjust the grinding intensity and angle to match the contours of the track.
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1413042821
Technology & Software
Reeling in Success
Endries International's journey with generative AI.
October 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 22 At 9 28 58 Am
Technology & Software
Yaskawa, Fizyr Team Up on AI for Warehouses
This is a field in which AI-based vision is crucial for robotic automation to be successful.
October 4, 2024
I Stock 1152783532
Technology & Software
Navigate Uncertainty with Distribution Business Metrics
How to pull data into a workable format — and enable sound, strategic decisions.
October 4, 2024
Ep113tn
Technology & Software
Security Breach: Never Let a Good Hack Go to Waste
The best way to hammer home the need for funding and the risks of legacy assets, including software.
October 2, 2024
I Stock Jacob Wackerhausen 2159342928
Technology & Software
Priced to Sell
New data suggests businesses are leaving money on the table due to weak pricing strategy.
October 1, 2024
Robot Human Hand Connection 000075665883 Small
Technology & Software
Empowering Frontline Workers with Tech Skills
Seven steps to help employees embrace technology and grow their skillsets.
September 27, 2024
Virtual Screen 4 0
Technology & Software
Deploying Hyperautomation to Drive Value and Efficiency
Leveraging advanced technologies, including AI, to manage data and automate workflows.
September 27, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 18 47 Pm
Technology & Software
Moblico, OneRail Form Last-Mile Delivery Partnership
The integration embeds OneRail’s logistics and tracking within Moblico’s mobile apps.
September 26, 2024