Wesco Expands its Digital Solution

PITTSBURGH – Wesco International, a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions, is now making its entroCIM digital solution available globally to help more organizations better monitor and control their building operations using data.

entroCIM is a central intelligence manager (CIM) software solution that aggregates data from disparate building devices and systems into a single digital interface. Using entroCIM, building owners and operators can access real-time building system data, schedule maintenance, control building operations and get predictive insights into what’s happening in one or more facilities – all in one place. This can help them manage energy use, reduce maintenance costs, optimize space, improve safety and increase productivity.

With its global presence, Wesco can help organizations deploy and maximize the ROI of entroCIM in any part of the world. The digital solution also complies with global regulations like the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.

entroCIM is the latest addition to Wesco’s innovation solutions portfolio, which can help organizations know more and do more by using the connected technologies in their facilities.

“Digital solutions like entroCIM combined with Wesco’s unique position at the center of the value chain allow us to collaborate and co-innovate with integrators and manufacturers like no one else can,” said Bill Geary, executive vice president and general manager – Communications & Security Solutions, Wesco. “The number of devices and systems being connected in buildings is only growing. Together with our partners, we can make the whole of that connected ecosystem greater than the sum of its parts, helping customers gain deeper insights and create more efficient ways of operating.”

entroCIM, acquired by Wesco earlier this year, already monitors millions of square feet across data centers, commercial buildings, airports and universities. Through an open API architecture and out-of-the-box connectivity with industry-standard protocols, entroCIM acts as an aggregation layer for multiple operating systems and accelerates IT/OT convergence – helping to drive better visibility for data center and building operations.