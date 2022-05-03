ShipHawk Acquires Warehouse Management System

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — ShipHawk, a provider of advanced warehouse and fulfillment solutions, announced Monday that it has acquired Acuity Global and its warehouse management system solution SuiteWM.

Under its new name, ShipHawk WMS, the highly configurable solution embraces best-in-class practices of the tier 1 WMS providers designed to address the needs of scaling companies.

ShipHawk is focused on automating and improving the world "behind the buy button," giving companies access to the same tools and efficiencies used by e-commerce giants. ShipHawk WMS synchronizes the execution, visibility and management of inventory and staffing across warehouse and distribution operations. ShipHawk WMS, and the team behind it, bring decades of hands-on experience with supply chain solutions and technologies including warehouse, transportation and workforce management.

As part of the acquisition, Ron Riggin, the CEO and founder of Acuity Global, joined ShipHawk as CTO. He brings over 30 years of experience building visionary supply chain solutions for some of the most recognizable companies in the world.

“Companies today must deliver on the buyer expectations set by the massive retail giants but with a fraction of the resources,” said Jeremy Bodenhamer, CEO of ShipHawk. “Our mission is to give those companies the power to control their operations. That’s why we’re excited to announce ShipHawk WMS. It gives companies the ability to truly scale with speed and accuracy. We look forward to continuing to solve challenges that companies face in a complex and ever-changing supply chain.”

"By incorporating best-in-class WMS with ShipHawk’s advanced fulfillment solutions, companies now have access to a full-featured solution that can dramatically improve the processes behind the buy button, from warehouse operations to shipping outcomes,” said Riggin.