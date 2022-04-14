Sourcing Marketplace Factrees Adds NetPlus Alliance, Ace Glass

Factrees is the first B2B networking platform that connects manufacturers, manufacturer reps, and distributors.

Apr 14th, 2022
Factrees

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following their launch earlier this year, Factrees expands its networking platform with two key additions. NetPlus Alliance and ACE Glass joined the platform today continuing the growth in the construction industry. "We are extremely proud and excited to welcome these two industry leaders onto the Factrees network. Both NetPlus & ACE Glass represent the caliber of partners we strive to bring to our platform. Our other members will benefit greatly from their participation" said Keith Williams, Factrees Founder and CEO.

NetPlus Alliance is an industrial and contractor supplies buying group that serves over 400 distributors and 180 manufacturers and wholesalers in the MROP and construction channels. Focused on building relationships, NetPlus is committed to working with distributors and suppliers of all sizes to increase market share and profitability for long-term success and above-industry growth for all members. "NetPlus Alliance is excited to be a partner with Factrees to enhance relationships and facilitate opportunities across our professional network of distributors, suppliers, and manufacturer representatives." said Jennifer Murphy, NetPlus Alliance President.

ACE Glass manufactures, fabricates, supplies, and installs glass and aluminum related products, including glass, mirrors, sheet metal, composite panel, aluminum and wood windows and doors, storefronts, and curtain walls. The Arkansas-based company has been in business for over 35 years and has two locations, including a 100,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art solar powered facility. ”One of the core values of ACE is innovation. We are always looking for new manufacturers and products to bring to market or to compete with other new products. Factrees is a revolutionary platform that gives us a cost effective and efficient way to connect to the partners we need,” according to Courtney Little, President of ACE.

Factrees uses company-based profiles that include:

- Territory Coverage

- Detailed Product Categories & Lines

- Rep Services Offered

- Factory Capabilities & Capacity

- Sourcing Relationships between Reps & Distributors

- Member-generated Reviews

This profile data is then run through a best-in-class, AI search engine to allow users to find sourcing partners quickly and efficiently. Filters allow users to drill down to a detailed product category within a specific territory to find specific partners. Factrees also lets manufacturers search for reps that have existing relationships with specific distributors in a particular geography.

“We are creating a sourcing community that simplifies and expedites the process of finding quality sourcing partners while reducing the dependency on word-of-mouth and trade shows for driving growth,” said Keith Williams, while pointing out that the sourcing landscape is vast and extremely fragmented. Factrees is providing a much-needed solution for manufacturers, reps, and distributors to find each other.

Factrees offers a "freemium" model where creating profiles and browsing the network are free to users. A small monthly subscription gives users access to all profile information and premium features such as instant messaging & web meetings, reviews, and higher placement in search results.

ABOUT

Factrees is the first B2B networking platform that connects manufacturers, manufacturer reps, and distributors, improving efficiency and reducing costs associated with finding quality sourcing partners. For more information, visit www.factrees.com.

