Airgas Donates Nearly $2M of PPE to Emergency Preparedness Organizations

The products were originally obtained for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airgas
Aug 30, 2023
I Stock 1307344122
iStock

RADNOR, Pa. — Airgas, an Air Liquide company, has donated PPE items that were obtained for the COVID-19 pandemic to local emergency preparedness and disaster response organizations throughout the United States.

These donations include face coverings, disposable gloves, and protective covers that can be used in local emergency or disaster recovery efforts. The PPE items are on hand to be used in response to emergencies or natural disasters like wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes and flooding.

Airgas coordinated with FEMA’s National Response Coordination Center who identified and connected Airgas with local aid organizations in their network. In addition, Airgas teams in Hawaii are actively coordinating local product donations in response to the recent fires on Maui. Over the last few months, Airgas associates throughout our national Distribution Center network prepared, packaged, loaded and delivered these supplies to each of the recipients.

The Airgas donation recipients include:

  • COPE Preparedness - Chatsworth, Calif.
  • Biguns Hope Disaster Response - Milton, Fla.
  • Crossroad Alliance - Ocala, Fla.
  • Reach Out America - St. Louis
  • 180 Disaster Relief - Tulsa, Okla.
  • Joy in Life - Henryetta, Okla.
  • Spokes of Hope - Longs, S.C.

Kerrie Sodano, President - Airgas Safety Inc., VP Hardgoods Distribution and Supply Chain Solutions, said:

“It is essential to be prepared and respond to emergencies. Our associates, especially those who came together to deliver these supplies, all support and appreciate the vital role community organizations like these play in emergency response. We are grateful to play a small role in supporting local community organizations with PPE donations that can be put to good use in a time of need.”

Latest in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
August 30, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm 6418bc10f3a45
AFFLINK Announces Agreement with Premier Inc.
August 29, 2023
Semi Trucks On The Nevada Highway, Usa Trucking In Utah , Usa 1405170286 2218x1356 (1)
Nearshoring to Improve Innovation
August 25, 2023
I Stock 471719943
Combat Supply Chain Disruptions with Supplier Diversification
August 15, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 03 20 At 3 02 53 Pm 6418bc10f3a45
Supply Chain
AFFLINK Announces Agreement with Premier Inc.
I Stock 471719943
Supply Chain
Combat Supply Chain Disruptions with Supplier Diversification
I Stock 1390220566
Supply Chain
Chip War: Can Reshoring Save the World's Most Vulnerable Supply Chain?
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Supply Chain
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
August 30, 2023
Semi Trucks On The Nevada Highway, Usa Trucking In Utah , Usa 1405170286 2218x1356 (1)
Supply Chain
Nearshoring to Improve Innovation
The benefits are obvious, but not always simple to achieve.
August 25, 2023
I Stock 471719943
Supply Chain
Combat Supply Chain Disruptions with Supplier Diversification
Expanding your supplier base ensures that a problem with one supplier won't lead to a major disruption.
August 15, 2023
Robot Working With White Boxes 671750584 5000x3332
Supply Chain
Your Best Sidekick for Achieving Supply Chain Management Goals
Technology has become more than a support mechanism: it's a strategic tool redefining the rules of engagement.
August 9, 2023
People Communication Network Concept Social Media 1315599813 4347x2294
Supply Chain
The Impact of Labor Shortages on Supply Chain Disruption
While technology can boost supply chain efficiency, long-term success will also require human judgment, creativity and problem-solving.
August 8, 2023
Cbp
Supply Chain
$1B in Seized Shipments Opens Eyes to Low Visibility in Supply Chain
A Q&A with a supply chain expert on how manufacturers can adapt to a forced labor law.
July 27, 2023
I Stock 1415178940
Supply Chain
Major Pieces of the Chip Shortage Puzzle Fall into Place in Midwest
Behind the work to onshore critical supply chains.
July 19, 2023
I Stock 1390220566
Supply Chain
Chip War: Can Reshoring Save the World's Most Vulnerable Supply Chain?
Why more U.S.-made chips could accelerate reshoring in all industries.
June 28, 2023
I Stock 480344244
Supply Chain
Inventory Planning Is Critical When Cash Is King
What's your plan?
June 23, 2023
Supplychain
Supply Chain
MEP Awards $20M to Make Domestic Supply Chains More Resilient
The new awards will support the creation of a database called SCOIN.
June 15, 2023
I Stock 851882524
Supply Chain
How Can Manufacturing CEOs Find Peace and Profitability Amid Supply Chain Uncertainty?
One of manufacturing leaders’ biggest concerns right now is understanding the true lead times of suppliers so they can stay economically viable and relevant.
June 8, 2023
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
Supply Chain
Trade Reciprocity: Let’s Level the Playing Field
"If the U.S. wants to build reciprocity into our foreign trade, we need to do four things."
June 5, 2023
3m
Supply Chain
PFAS & Parts Obsolescence: Act Now to Avoid Disruptions
Understanding where "forever chemicals" exist in your products and processes can help address potential supply chain headaches.
April 24, 2023
Digi-Key is investing in supply chain innovations that will serve customers for years.
Supply Chain
Future-Proofing Supply Chains
The future of global logistics is brighter than ever — as long as we can learn from the past.
April 19, 2023
Meeting
Supply Chain
How Incentive Programs Can Protect Channels from Economic Stress
Channel incentive programs can build incremental revenue and loyalty when you need it most.
March 23, 2023