NAW Asks for Input on Coronavirus' Supply Chain Disruption

A statement from NAW is asking for participation in a survey regarding the virus' supply chain disruption.

Mike Hockett
Mar 10th, 2020
Naw Ere

With the new coronavirus dominating news topics across all industries, misinformation about the virus and its impacts is essentially everywhere. The National Association of Wholesalers-Distributors (NAW) released a statement Tuesday pointing its audience to proper information resources, and is asking for input on what impact the coronavirus is having on supply chain operations.

See NAW's statement and call-to-action below:

"Some of the information on the Coronavirus pandemic that is circulating is not completely accurate or up to date.

Naw EsfasdExperts in the field tell us that the following sites are the most authoritative sources for accurate and up-to-date information:

To the extent that you have not already done so, we direct your attention to these sites as well as to NAW’s insurance partner and advisor, Gallagher, for risk management policies and procedures during a pandemic.

Above and beyond health care concerns, we’ve also heard reports that supply chain disruption is occurring. We would very much appreciate your help by completing a quick, six-question survey, which will give us a sense of what is occurring now in our industry and what will likely happen. This information will greatly assist us in our ongoing discussions with the White House, the Congress, and other officials charged with the federal response to this situation. Your individual responses are anonymous and kept totally confidential.

CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SIX-QUESTION SURVEY.

Last week Congress passed, and the President signed into law an $8.3 billion “Emergency Supplemental” bill to provide agencies with funds to combat the virus. The Senate Appropriations Committee prepared a summary of the provisions of the emergency funding bill, which you can read here."

Besides causing the cancellation of Grainger Show 2020 (scheduled for March 15-17 in Orlando) and Ace Hardware's 2020 Spring Conference (scheduled for March 11-14 in Chicago), as well as reduced attendance at MODEX (which began Monday and runs through Thursday), Industrial Distribution reported last week that 3M has had to shift sourcing of materials for its N95-rated respiratory masks to regional suppliers amid surging demand for those masks. ID also shared a contributed infographic of the virus' (COVID 19) impact on small parcel shipping, and on March 3, we posted a rundown of recent commentary from large industrial distributors and suppliers regarding how the outbreak has impacted their business or the greater market.

More in Supply Chain
Id Qh Social Thumb
Fastenal Pilots Electric Truck Program
The company is using electric trucks to service its branches in the Los Angeles metro area.
Mar 5th, 2020
A trader passes a hand sanitizing station on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, March 3. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell noted that the coronavirus &apos;poses evolving risks to economic activity.&apos;
Fed: Coronavirus Impacting Parts of US Economy
Tourism from China is being affected and American manufacturers are beginning to report supply chain delays, the Fed's report said.
Mar 4th, 2020
Showfloor
MODEX Still On, Expects Reduced Int'l Attendance
North America's largest manufacturing and supply chain trade show provided an update regarding coronavirus concerns Tuesday.
Mar 4th, 2020
Travelers wear protective masks as they walk through in terminal 5 at O&apos;Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, March 1.
Virus Hammers Business Travel
Amazon, Ford, Twitter and Facebook are among many big companies banning business trips amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.
Mar 4th, 2020
Workers dismantle a booth after that the 90th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is cancelled by Swiss authorities, at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, Feb. 28. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March.
Trade Shows Go Virtual As Virus Spreads
Some companies are taking their shows online with virtual events they stream from their headquarters to reach customers anyway.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Virus Deaths Top 3K Amid Economic Warnings
A major global economic agency warned that the world economy risked contracting this quarter for the first time in more than a decade.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In this Jan. 29 file photo, people line up to buy face masks from a medical supply company in Nanning in southern China&apos;s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite medical experts&apos; advice that most people who aren&apos;t sick don&apos;t need to wear them.
Virus Fear Touches Off Global Run on Face Masks
In the US, Walgreens, Home Depot, Lowe’s and True Value Hardware are reporting a sharp uptick in sales of masks over the past several weeks.
Feb 28th, 2020
Workers stand in the generator room at the Huadian Beiran Corporation&apos;s power plant in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. The state-owned company&apos;s steam and gas combined cycle power plant on the outskirts of the nation&apos;s capital, which opened in 2017 and provides electricity and heat to the Tongzhou District, managers have instituted virus prevention measures include masks, disinfection wipes, and measuring body temperature for employees entering the premises.
Virus Hits Businesses Hard
Here's a look at the latest business impacts from the new coronavirus that continues to spread outside of mainland China.
Feb 27th, 2020
Wuhan Virus Spreads Ap
Could Coronavirus Trigger a Recession?
A key measure to watch is the trend in the number of new cases reported worldwide.
Feb 27th, 2020
A worker in overalls screen for fever at the entrance to a supermarket in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. South Korea and China each reported hundreds more virus cases Thursday as the new illness persists in the worst-hit areas and spreads beyond borders.
Officials: Chinese Industry Recovering, More Aid Coming
The ruling Communist Part has ordered areas that are at lower disease risk to revive manufacturing and other businesses that have been shut for a month.
Feb 27th, 2020
Officials wearing protective attire work to diagnose people with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus at a hospital in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The number of new virus infections in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the U.S. military reported its first case among its soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with an illness cluster. A sign reads &apos;Emergency Medical Center.&apos;
Globe Braces For Long Battle Against Virus
About 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the coronavirus that keeps finding new targets.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Feb. 17 file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers assemble Audi A6 L cars at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China&apos;s Jilin Province.
China Struggles to Revive Mfg. Amid Virus
Even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, it may be months before production is back to normal.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 20 photo, a worker sits at a production line at a microelectronics factory in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province. China on Friday suspended more punitive tariffs on imports of U.S. industrial goods in response to a truce in its trade war with Washington that threatened global economic growth.
China Suspends More Penalties on US Goods
Goods affected by the latest reduction include industrial components and medical and factory equipment.
Feb 21st, 2020
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Virus Hurts Top Shipper Earnings
The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion.
Feb 20th, 2020