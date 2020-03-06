Report: 3M Shifts Mask Sourcing to Regional Suppliers as Demand Surges

3M produces N95 mask filter components in-house, but is sourcing from regional suppliers for other materials that include the straps and metal nose clips.

Mike Hockett
Mar 6th, 2020
71 Jj2 Mlm0b L Ac Sl1500 A

As the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak has resulted in surging demand for personal protective products and sanitizers, manufacturers and distributors of such products have been stressed to match consumers’ needs.

The top in-demand product is respirator masks, and N95-rated masks in particular, as it is among the only products rated to effectively prevent the person-to-person spreading of the COVID 19 virus.

3 MaiStockReuters reported Thursday that manufacturing conglomerate 3M has mitigated major supply chain disruptions amid the virus outbreak by sourcing materials for its face masks from regional suppliers instead of relying on distant providers.

The news outlet cited 3M global lead for health and safety, Nikki McCullough, saying that 3M produces all the components of the filters in its N95 masks in-house, but is sourcing from regional suppliers for other materials that include the straps and metal nose clips.

“Since we have this regional manufacturing model, many of our items are coming regionally.,” McCullough told Reuters. “And we’re working with our supply partners very closely to monitor the situation. “If we start to see disruptions, we’ll certainly work to alert our customers. At this point in time, we are able to manufacture and we are continuing at capacity for respirators.”

71 Jj2 Mlm0b L Ac Sl1500Reuters said that 3M has ramped up testing and production of its single-use N95 masks, which are designed to filter 95 percent of airborne particles, in addition to other respiratory protective gear.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus has surpassed 100,000 confirmed cases worldwide, according to John Hopkins University, while the global death toll is more than 3,400. Fourteen people have died from the virus in the US, where more than 230 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

On Friday, president Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill aimed to boost virus-prevention efforts in the US.

Vice President Mike Pence met with 3M CEO Mike Roman and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Thursday at the company’s St. Paul headquarters. Reuters noted that Pence — appointed to lead the US’ coronavirus response team — said March 1 that the US government is seeking 35 million additional masks per month from 3M. A company spokesperson told Reuters that 3M is currently not contracted to produce the masks, but is preparing to respond to the government’s request.

At an industry conference in February, Roman told investors, “The demand is outstripping capacity right now, and we’re working 24/7 to ramp up and be able to meet as much of that demand as we can.”

Reuters noted that the US Department of Health and Human Services plans to buy 500 million N95 respirators over the next 18 months.

On March 2, the US Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved more respirators, including certain N95s, for use by health care personnel. The action allows certain National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)-approved respirators not currently regulated by the FDA to be used in a health care setting by health care personnel during the coronavirus outbreak.

More in Supply Chain
Travelers wear protective masks as they walk through in terminal 5 at O&apos;Hare International Airport in Chicago on Sunday, March 1.
Virus Hammers Business Travel
Amazon, Ford, Twitter and Facebook are among many big companies banning business trips amid fears of the spreading coronavirus.
Mar 4th, 2020
Workers dismantle a booth after that the 90th Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is cancelled by Swiss authorities, at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday, Feb. 28. The 90th edition of the International Motor Show, scheduled to begin on March 5th, is cancelled due to the advancement of the (Covid-19) coronavirus in Switzerland. The Swiss confederation announced today that all events involving more than 1,000 people would be banned until 15 March.
Trade Shows Go Virtual As Virus Spreads
Some companies are taking their shows online with virtual events they stream from their headquarters to reach customers anyway.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Commuters wearing masks sit on a train in Tokyo on Monday, March 2. Coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries, and more than 3,000 people have died from the COVID-19 illness it causes.
Virus Deaths Top 3K Amid Economic Warnings
A major global economic agency warned that the world economy risked contracting this quarter for the first time in more than a decade.
Mar 2nd, 2020
In this Jan. 29 file photo, people line up to buy face masks from a medical supply company in Nanning in southern China&apos;s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Fear of the spreading coronavirus has led to a global run on sales of face masks despite medical experts&apos; advice that most people who aren&apos;t sick don&apos;t need to wear them.
Virus Fear Touches Off Global Run on Face Masks
In the US, Walgreens, Home Depot, Lowe’s and True Value Hardware are reporting a sharp uptick in sales of masks over the past several weeks.
Feb 28th, 2020
Workers stand in the generator room at the Huadian Beiran Corporation&apos;s power plant in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. The state-owned company&apos;s steam and gas combined cycle power plant on the outskirts of the nation&apos;s capital, which opened in 2017 and provides electricity and heat to the Tongzhou District, managers have instituted virus prevention measures include masks, disinfection wipes, and measuring body temperature for employees entering the premises.
Virus Hits Businesses Hard
Here's a look at the latest business impacts from the new coronavirus that continues to spread outside of mainland China.
Feb 27th, 2020
Wuhan Virus Spreads Ap
Could Coronavirus Trigger a Recession?
A key measure to watch is the trend in the number of new cases reported worldwide.
Feb 27th, 2020
A worker in overalls screen for fever at the entrance to a supermarket in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 27. South Korea and China each reported hundreds more virus cases Thursday as the new illness persists in the worst-hit areas and spreads beyond borders.
Officials: Chinese Industry Recovering, More Aid Coming
The ruling Communist Part has ordered areas that are at lower disease risk to revive manufacturing and other businesses that have been shut for a month.
Feb 27th, 2020
Officials wearing protective attire work to diagnose people with suspected symptoms of the new coronavirus at a hospital in Daegu, South Korea on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The number of new virus infections in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the U.S. military reported its first case among its soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with an illness cluster. A sign reads &apos;Emergency Medical Center.&apos;
Globe Braces For Long Battle Against Virus
About 81,000 people around the globe have been sickened by the coronavirus that keeps finding new targets.
Feb 26th, 2020
In this Feb. 17 file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, workers assemble Audi A6 L cars at a workshop of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China&apos;s Jilin Province.
China Struggles to Revive Mfg. Amid Virus
Even with the ruling Communist Party promising help, it may be months before production is back to normal.
Feb 25th, 2020
In this Feb. 20 photo, a worker sits at a production line at a microelectronics factory in Nantong in eastern China&apos;s Jiangsu Province. China on Friday suspended more punitive tariffs on imports of U.S. industrial goods in response to a truce in its trade war with Washington that threatened global economic growth.
China Suspends More Penalties on US Goods
Goods affected by the latest reduction include industrial components and medical and factory equipment.
Feb 21st, 2020
Workers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at Agricultural and Wholesale Products Center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
Virus Hurts Top Shipper Earnings
The company issued the warning as it reported earnings for 2019, with revenue declining slightly to $38.9 billion from $39.3 billion.
Feb 20th, 2020
In this Feb. 13 photo, masked workers assembly wiring for automobile at a factory in Qingdao in east China&apos;s Shandong province. Automakers are gradually reopening factories in China that were idled by anti-virus controls as they try to reverse a sales slump in their biggest market.
Automakers in China Gradually Reopen After Virus Shutdown
Local officials have orders from the ruling Communist Party to get businesses functioning again.
Feb 17th, 2020
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Wei Jianjun, chairman of Great Wall Motors Ltd., gestures as he speaks during an event celebrating it sales passing the one million mark, at the Great Wall headquarters in Baoding in north China&apos;s Hebei province. General Motors decision to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don&apos;t produce adequate returns on investments raised dismay Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from officials concerned over job losses. The words behind reads &apos;By 2020, Haval SUV sales will pass 2 million, become the world&apos;s biggest specialty SUV brand.&apos;
GM to Pull Out of Three Countries
It's part of the company's strategy to exit markets that don't produce adequate returns on investments.
Feb 17th, 2020
Paulson Manufacturing&apos;s disposable, anti-fog infectious disease control (IDC) goggle designed for splash, smoke, and particulate protection for the eyes.
California PPE Supplier Helping Fight Coronavirus
China enlisted the help of a Southern California maker of PPE products to help with the country's shortage of goggles and facemasks.
Feb 13th, 2020