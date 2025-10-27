Harrington, Georg Fischer Announce Expanded Partnership

The pact gives Harrington access to Georg Fischer’s lineup for high-purity applications.

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 27, 2025
Georg Fischer headquarters, Schaffhausen, Switzerland.
Georg Fischer headquarters, Schaffhausen, Switzerland.
Georg Fischer Ltd.

Flow control product distributor Harrington Process Solutions announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to expand its existing partnership with Swiss flow solutions giant Georg Fischer.

Under the newly expanded partnership, Harrington will receive access to Georg Fischer’s full line of products and technologies for corrosive waste and high-purity applications, including the Fuseal, Sygef, Progef and Cool-Fit brands.

Harrington officials said that the move would bolster its offering of integrated flow control solutions and services, as well as enhance its position with a wide range of “mission-critical” industries, including data centers, life sciences, and food and beverage processors.

“This partnership expansion is about delivering comprehensive, integrated flow control solutions that enable our customers’ success,” Harrington CEO Bob Graham said in a statement. “With Georg Fischer’s cutting-edge technologies, Harrington’s technical depth and extensive national footprint, together, we are uniquely equipped to support complex applications with precision, speed and reliability.”

Latest in Operations
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsored
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
October 8, 2025
Georg Fischer headquarters, Schaffhausen, Switzerland.
Harrington, Georg Fischer Announce Expanded Partnership
October 27, 2025
Screenshot 2025 10 23 134318
Werner Electric Supply Shortens Its Name
October 23, 2025
The official ribbon cutting at the grand opening of Schneider Electric’s new Canadian Distribution Center in Halton Hills on Wednesday, October 15.
Schneider Electric Opens New Canada DC
October 17, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2025 10 23 134318
Operations
Werner Electric Supply Shortens Its Name
The official ribbon cutting at the grand opening of Schneider Electric’s new Canadian Distribution Center in Halton Hills on Wednesday, October 15.
Home
Schneider Electric Opens New Canada DC
Rs Distribution Centre External m8 K Qhv Ck Dq
Operations
RS & DP Gayatri Form Strategic Alliance
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
October 14, 2025
Screenshot 2025 10 23 134318
Operations
Werner Electric Supply Shortens Its Name
The Wisconsin distributor is now known simply as “Werner.”
October 23, 2025
The official ribbon cutting at the grand opening of Schneider Electric’s new Canadian Distribution Center in Halton Hills on Wednesday, October 15.
Home
Schneider Electric Opens New Canada DC
This strategic investment strengthens Schneider Electric’s Canadian operations by improving delivery timelines.
October 17, 2025
Rs Distribution Centre External m8 K Qhv Ck Dq
Operations
RS & DP Gayatri Form Strategic Alliance
The partnership hopes to provide OEMs and manufacturers with scalable integrated industrial solutions.
October 16, 2025
Nidec
Operations
Nidec Announces $50M Manufacturing Expansion in Tennessee
The company expects the project to create 200 jobs.
October 16, 2025
Wajax I Stock 1339925210 683e010196d90
Operations
Wajax to Begin CEO Succession Plan
Current CEO Iggy Domagalski said it was "the right time."
October 15, 2025
Denton Winwater Sized
Operations
Winsupply Opens Spinoff 'Local Company' Denton County Winwater
Winsupply has the goal to open 20 new Local Companies across its U.S. footprint in 2025.
October 15, 2025
I Stock 1799842377
Operations
Auto Parts Supplier's CEO Resigns Amid Accounting Scandal
Lenders are scrambling for more than $2 billion in missing funds.
October 14, 2025
Wire-arc additive manufacturing processes can make large parts, but sometimes they aren't printed perfectly, like the dish in the center. Rao's lab works on monitoring the process and taking corrective action to ensure parts are printed correctly the first time.
Operations
AI-Powered 3D Welding Looks to Reinvent Military Manufacturing
The technology can detect flaws as parts are built and correct them in real time.
October 8, 2025
I Stock 2182114979 Credit Dilok Klaisataporn
Operations
How to Talk Price Hikes Without Losing Your Customers
Too many leaders put off these conversations or try to absorb all the impact themselves.
October 9, 2025
Jbs
Operations
Fifth-Generation Contractor Celebrates 125 Years in Business
The company began as a forge metal works shop and now provides services to thousands of customers.
October 9, 2025
Wilmington Rubber and Gasket, Wilmington, N.C.
Operations
Wilmington Rubber and Gasket Celebrates 40th Anniversary
The company was acquired by Singer Industrial earlier this year.
October 8, 2025
Endries International headquarters. Brillion, Wis.
Operations
Endries Seeks to Get 'Back to the Basics'
Dan Crociata on his first weeks at the helm of the fastener distributor — and what he expects in the coming months.
October 8, 2025
The Los Angeles skyline is seen from a Baldwin Hills overlook, Feb. 9, 2024.
Operations
Buildings Turn to 'Ice Batteries' for Sustainable Air Conditioning
They provide cool air without releasing planet-warming emissions.
October 7, 2025
Machine Failure
Operations
How Manufacturers Can Eliminate Their 'Budget for Failure'
What if a budget for failure became unnecessary because failure no longer existed?
October 7, 2025