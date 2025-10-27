Harrington, Georg Fischer Announce Expanded Partnership

Flow control product distributor Harrington Process Solutions announced Monday that it has reached an agreement to expand its existing partnership with Swiss flow solutions giant Georg Fischer.



Under the newly expanded partnership, Harrington will receive access to Georg Fischer’s full line of products and technologies for corrosive waste and high-purity applications, including the Fuseal, Sygef, Progef and Cool-Fit brands.



Harrington officials said that the move would bolster its offering of integrated flow control solutions and services, as well as enhance its position with a wide range of “mission-critical” industries, including data centers, life sciences, and food and beverage processors.



“This partnership expansion is about delivering comprehensive, integrated flow control solutions that enable our customers’ success,” Harrington CEO Bob Graham said in a statement. “With Georg Fischer’s cutting-edge technologies, Harrington’s technical depth and extensive national footprint, together, we are uniquely equipped to support complex applications with precision, speed and reliability.”