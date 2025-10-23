Werner Electric Supply Shortens Its Name

The Wisconsin distributor is now known simply as “Werner.”

Industrial Distribution staff
Oct 23, 2025
Screenshot 2025 10 23 134318
Werner

Wisconsin electrical distributor Werner has announced a new brand identity that removed “Electric Supply” from its name.

The company said the new moniker and logo aims to reflect its capabilities beyond electrical supply, including its approach and its overall lineup of products and solutions. A "deliberate process,” including feedback from customers, resulted in an identity that will “better communicate with the people and businesses it serves.”

“Our customers have been clear about their priorities, and their voices continue to guide every decision we make,” Vice President of Sales and Marketing Brandon Day said in a statement. “This updated name, visual brand and enhanced communication showcase our ability to solve problems, anticipate needs and deliver results that matter most to our customers.”

Werner provides electrical supplies and solutions across Wisconsin and in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
October 14, 2025
The official ribbon cutting at the grand opening of Schneider Electric’s new Canadian Distribution Center in Halton Hills on Wednesday, October 15.
Schneider Electric Opens New Canada DC
October 17, 2025
Rs Distribution Centre External m8 K Qhv Ck Dq
RS & DP Gayatri Form Strategic Alliance
October 16, 2025
Nidec
Nidec Announces $50M Manufacturing Expansion in Tennessee
October 16, 2025
Related Stories
The official ribbon cutting at the grand opening of Schneider Electric’s new Canadian Distribution Center in Halton Hills on Wednesday, October 15.
Home
Schneider Electric Opens New Canada DC
Rs Distribution Centre External m8 K Qhv Ck Dq
Operations
RS & DP Gayatri Form Strategic Alliance
Nidec
Operations
Nidec Announces $50M Manufacturing Expansion in Tennessee
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsor Content
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
More in Operations
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
Sponsored
Industrial Distribution’s AI in Distribution Series: Part 1
The results from our latest flash poll on AI’s popularity with distributors and a discussion on how distributors are moving past the low-hanging fruit.
October 8, 2025
Rs Distribution Centre External m8 K Qhv Ck Dq
Operations
RS & DP Gayatri Form Strategic Alliance
The partnership hopes to provide OEMs and manufacturers with scalable integrated industrial solutions.
October 16, 2025
Nidec
Operations
Nidec Announces $50M Manufacturing Expansion in Tennessee
The company expects the project to create 200 jobs.
October 16, 2025
Wajax I Stock 1339925210 683e010196d90
Operations
Wajax to Begin CEO Succession Plan
Current CEO Iggy Domagalski said it was "the right time."
October 15, 2025
Denton Winwater Sized
Operations
Winsupply Opens Spinoff 'Local Company' Denton County Winwater
Winsupply has the goal to open 20 new Local Companies across its U.S. footprint in 2025.
October 15, 2025
I Stock 1799842377
Operations
Auto Parts Supplier's CEO Resigns Amid Accounting Scandal
Lenders are scrambling for more than $2 billion in missing funds.
October 14, 2025
Wire-arc additive manufacturing processes can make large parts, but sometimes they aren't printed perfectly, like the dish in the center. Rao's lab works on monitoring the process and taking corrective action to ensure parts are printed correctly the first time.
Operations
AI-Powered 3D Welding Looks to Reinvent Military Manufacturing
The technology can detect flaws as parts are built and correct them in real time.
October 8, 2025
I Stock 2182114979 Credit Dilok Klaisataporn
Operations
How to Talk Price Hikes Without Losing Your Customers
Too many leaders put off these conversations or try to absorb all the impact themselves.
October 9, 2025
Jbs
Operations
Fifth-Generation Contractor Celebrates 125 Years in Business
The company began as a forge metal works shop and now provides services to thousands of customers.
October 9, 2025
Wilmington Rubber and Gasket, Wilmington, N.C.
Operations
Wilmington Rubber and Gasket Celebrates 40th Anniversary
The company was acquired by Singer Industrial earlier this year.
October 8, 2025
Endries International headquarters. Brillion, Wis.
Operations
Endries Seeks to Get 'Back to the Basics'
Dan Crociata on his first weeks at the helm of the fastener distributor — and what he expects in the coming months.
October 8, 2025
The Los Angeles skyline is seen from a Baldwin Hills overlook, Feb. 9, 2024.
Operations
Buildings Turn to 'Ice Batteries' for Sustainable Air Conditioning
They provide cool air without releasing planet-warming emissions.
October 7, 2025
Machine Failure
Operations
How Manufacturers Can Eliminate Their 'Budget for Failure'
What if a budget for failure became unnecessary because failure no longer existed?
October 7, 2025
Pm Staff 2024 S
Operations
Standing Out as an Independent
Los Angeles metalworking distributor PM Industrial Supply nears its eighth decade – and enters its third generation.
October 2, 2025
Apg O Ring1
Operations
Beyond the Standard: Custom Manufacturing Key to Meeting Regulations, Increasing Performance
Not all parts are created equal.
October 1, 2025