Werner Electric Supply Shortens Its Name

Wisconsin electrical distributor Werner has announced a new brand identity that removed “Electric Supply” from its name.



The company said the new moniker and logo aims to reflect its capabilities beyond electrical supply, including its approach and its overall lineup of products and solutions. A "deliberate process,” including feedback from customers, resulted in an identity that will “better communicate with the people and businesses it serves.”



“Our customers have been clear about their priorities, and their voices continue to guide every decision we make,” Vice President of Sales and Marketing Brandon Day said in a statement. “This updated name, visual brand and enhanced communication showcase our ability to solve problems, anticipate needs and deliver results that matter most to our customers.”



Werner provides electrical supplies and solutions across Wisconsin and in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.