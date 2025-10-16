RS & DP Gayatri Form Strategic Alliance

The partnership hopes to provide OEMs and manufacturers with scalable integrated industrial solutions.

Oct 16, 2025
Rs Distribution Centre External m8 K Qhv Ck Dq
RS Group

FORT WORTH, Texas, October 16, 2025 - RS, a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, has formed a strategic partnership with DP Gayatri (DPG), a leading provider of contract assembly, automation, and industrial consulting services, to equip OEMs and manufacturers with scalable integrated industrial solutions designed to modernize operations and accelerate factory performance.

DP Gayatri empowers industrial customers to embrace innovation with intention — identifying opportunities and transforming operations with engineering and automation solutions optimized to solve production challenges and facilitate sustainable growth. Guided by values of innovation, collaboration, and excellence, DP Gayatri takes pride in driving meaningful change, approaching challenges extending from everyday problem-solving to complex systems integration with care, discipline, and technical rigor. The company’s flexible and scalable machinery and workflow solutions leverage robotics, AI, and advanced engineering to solve the toughest production challenges and prioritize sustainability — improving efficiency and reducing resource consumption.

The strategic partnership between RS and DP Gayatri leverages the companies’ supply chain strength and hands-on engineering capabilities to better serve OEMs and manufacturers in the industrial automation, custom machinery, process manufacturing, energy and utilities, alternative energy, and facilities and intralogistics industries.

RS Americas offers:

  • Online access to more than 3.9 million product lines
  • World-class procurement
  • A multi-channel distribution network
  • A high-tech, 560,000-square-foot U.S. distribution center, plus two additional distribution centers in Mexico
  • Over 250,000 products available for immediate shipment
  • Local sales and technical support in more than 60 locations in United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean         
  • Proven technical and engineering consultation and design services
  • EcoVadis Platinum status, which places the company in the top 1% for sustainability management worldwide

DP Gayatri offers:

  • Proven expertise in full-service contract assembly, automation, and industrial consulting services
  • End-to-end factory automation and custom machinery solutions optimized to solve customers’ unique challenges
  • UL-certified industrial control panels
  • Custom wire harnesses and cable assemblies

Together, RS and DP Gayatri:

  • Reduce complexity and streamline procurement with a single, comprehensive resource for both components and turnkey engineering support
  • Connect design to deployment with speed and precision to shorten development cycles and lead times
  • Develop efficient, resilient solutions engineered to overcome the supply chain challenges of today and tomorrow

“Manufacturing is evolving, and so are we. This partnership unlocks real value for manufacturers who want to modernize and scale their current production capabilities and accelerate performance with confidence,” said Dipesh Patel, President and CEO of DP Gayatri. “RS and DP Gayatri combine engineering depth with execution excellence and share a commitment to innovation and success. This allows us to bridge the gap between design and deployment with speed, precision, and partnership-first thinking. It’s not just about products or parts; it’s about building real solutions together. This partnership brings that vision to life.”

“We work hard to identify industry partners that will help us better address customers’ key pain points and unlock more value for both our customers and our supplier partners,” said Melissa Bychinski, Solutions Business Development Director at RS. “Collaborating with DP Gayatri will amplify our ability to deliver exceptional, end-to-end customer solutions backed by best-in-class customer service every step of the way — from facility evaluation through to design, implementation, and maintenance.”

RS supports industrial customers across the product lifecycle — from innovation and technical support in the design phase to improving time to market and productivity in the build phase and reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase — via a comprehensive portfolio of proven products and trusted services essential for operational success and designed to save both time and money. RS also offers the industry’s largest collection of 360º product images, an extensive range of 3D CAD models, more than 1.1 million up-to-date datasheets, a highly experienced technical support team, and resources ranging from product videos and Tech Talk interviews to our series of RS Expert Advice content, including articles, interviews, and podcasts.

 

