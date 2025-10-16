RS & DP Gayatri Form Strategic Alliance

FORT WORTH, Texas, October 16, 2025 - RS , a high-service global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, has formed a strategic partnership with DP Gayatri (DPG), a leading provider of contract assembly, automation, and industrial consulting services, to equip OEMs and manufacturers with scalable integrated industrial solutions designed to modernize operations and accelerate factory performance.

DP Gayatri empowers industrial customers to embrace innovation with intention — identifying opportunities and transforming operations with engineering and automation solutions optimized to solve production challenges and facilitate sustainable growth. Guided by values of innovation, collaboration, and excellence, DP Gayatri takes pride in driving meaningful change, approaching challenges extending from everyday problem-solving to complex systems integration with care, discipline, and technical rigor. The company’s flexible and scalable machinery and workflow solutions leverage robotics, AI, and advanced engineering to solve the toughest production challenges and prioritize sustainability — improving efficiency and reducing resource consumption.

The strategic partnership between RS and DP Gayatri leverages the companies’ supply chain strength and hands-on engineering capabilities to better serve OEMs and manufacturers in the industrial automation, custom machinery, process manufacturing, energy and utilities, alternative energy, and facilities and intralogistics industries.

RS Americas offers:

Online access to more than 3.9 million product lines

World-class procurement

A multi-channel distribution network

A high-tech, 560,000-square-foot U.S. distribution center, plus two additional distribution centers in Mexico

Over 250,000 products available for immediate shipment

Local sales and technical support in more than 60 locations in United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean

Proven technical and engineering consultation and design services

EcoVadis Platinum status, which places the company in the top 1% for sustainability management worldwide

DP Gayatri offers:

Proven expertise in full-service contract assembly, automation, and industrial consulting services

End-to-end factory automation and custom machinery solutions optimized to solve customers’ unique challenges

UL-certified industrial control panels

Custom wire harnesses and cable assemblies

Together, RS and DP Gayatri:

Reduce complexity and streamline procurement with a single, comprehensive resource for both components and turnkey engineering support

Connect design to deployment with speed and precision to shorten development cycles and lead times

Develop efficient, resilient solutions engineered to overcome the supply chain challenges of today and tomorrow

“Manufacturing is evolving, and so are we. This partnership unlocks real value for manufacturers who want to modernize and scale their current production capabilities and accelerate performance with confidence,” said Dipesh Patel, President and CEO of DP Gayatri. “RS and DP Gayatri combine engineering depth with execution excellence and share a commitment to innovation and success. This allows us to bridge the gap between design and deployment with speed, precision, and partnership-first thinking. It’s not just about products or parts; it’s about building real solutions together. This partnership brings that vision to life.”

“We work hard to identify industry partners that will help us better address customers’ key pain points and unlock more value for both our customers and our supplier partners,” said Melissa Bychinski, Solutions Business Development Director at RS. “Collaborating with DP Gayatri will amplify our ability to deliver exceptional, end-to-end customer solutions backed by best-in-class customer service every step of the way — from facility evaluation through to design, implementation, and maintenance.”