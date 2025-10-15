Ponder, Texas – (October 15, 2025) – The Winsupply Family of Companies has welcomed its latest addition of a new Local Company with the opening of Denton County Winwater.

President Colin Warren and his team of two employees opened their doors on September 1, 2025. Denton County Winwater serves the Waterworks industry.

The 14,500-square-foot facility is situated in a booming area of Texas, just 45 minutes from downtown Dallas and 45 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. The facility, located at 1635 N. FM 156, Ponder, Texas 76259, includes a 12,500-square-foot warehouse with 1.5 acres of yard space.

Denton County Winwater was spun out of North Texas Winwater, sponsored by Zac Hansen, President, North Texas Winwater. Called the “hub-and-spoke” model, the incubation of new Winsupply Local Companies within an existing, growing market is a successful method that powers Winsupply’s national growth.

"Winsupply’s business model rewards current presidents in ‘paying it forward’ to the next generation of leadership,” said Jeff Dice, President, Winsupply Inc. “This has led to approximately 20 new Local Companies over the past 12 months.”

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Warren joined North Texas Winwater in 2024 with a goal to become a Local Company President.

“What attracted me to Winsupply was the opportunity to own something for myself and work to see it grow and develop,” Warren said.

At Winsupply, our secret sauce is our business model: sharing, trusting, and helping. We share through equity partnerships. We trust local owners with local autonomy. We help through high-quality, low-cost, centralized support services. Winsupply believes that ownership drives people to work harder and produce better results.

“I had worked for so many years for other people, which allowed me to learn numerous facets of the industry,” Warren said. “I was extremely excited to be able to put in that kind of work and dedication toward something of my own.”

The new Local Company fits into Winsupply Inc.’s growth strategy in the Texas area, said Roger Lewis, Area Leader, Winsupply Inc. The first Winwater opened in Texas in 2020.

“Once we were able to establish the Winwater name in the market, we were able to expand,” Lewis said. “We are actively looking to add Winwater locations in major markets in Texas–like San Antonio, Austin, and Houston.”

Winsupply during calendar year 2025 (FY2026) has the goal to open 20 new Local Companies across its U.S. footprint. Winsupply Local Companies are expected to achieve nearly $8.3 billion in annual sales for 2025.