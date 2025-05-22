Distributor Jon-Don Ceases Operation Due to ‘Financial Hardship’

Aramsco has purchased assets of the Jon-Don business, including accounts receivable and inventory.

Anna Wells
May 22, 2025
Jon Don 6128ec4cccdb2

Jon-Don, a distributor of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables and know-how to specialty contractors, announced earlier this month on its website that it would be closing its doors after 40+ years due to “financial hardship.”

The Chicago-based company was established in 1978 and has made multiple acquisitions since, adding capabilities in jan-san and safety products, coatings and chemicals. According to the most recent estimates, the distributor had nearly 440 employees across multiple locations.

In a post on Aramsco’s website dated May 9th, the company said it had purchased certain assets of Jon-Don, including those of USAClean (USAC), a supplier of repair parts for professional floor care equipment, including auto scrubbers, portable extractors, vacuums. This firm was acquired by Jon-Don and 2022, and Aramsco has hired its employees.

Other brands whose customers Aramsco hopes to seamlessly transition over include Norkan Industrial Supplies, Coatings Hub, Dynamic Diamond Tooling, CRT Industrial Equipment, ProCrete, and Quest Building Supplies. Aramsco also reported that former Jon-Don branches in Roselle, IL, Norcross, GA and Decatur, IL would now operate as part of Aramsco.

Jon-Don company Factory Cleaning Equipment (FCE) was not part of the acquisition.

Aramsco, the Pennsylvania-based distributor of restoration, cleaning, concrete surface preparation, stone fabrication, janitorial and sanitation, asbestos and lead abatement, and environmental clean-up solutions, is directing Jon-Don customers to this resource page on its website. Here, Jon-Don customers can find information and instructions on how to conduct business with Aramsco going forward.

Aramsco noted that, by combining the strengths of the two firms, it will be able to offer “a wider range of solutions to better meet [customer] needs,” with “more resources on our side, leading to even more innovative solutions in the future.”


