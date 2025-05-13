B&F Fastener Supply Announces New Name

B&F Fastener Supply announced this week that it has changed its name to “BFirst Industrial.”

The Minnesota distributor said that the change reflects the company’s commitment “to providing you with the best products and services in the industry.” The shift will not affect its existing contracts, orders or accounts.

“Our name may have changed, but our commitment to empowering our customers remains unchanged,” the company wrote on its new website. “We’re still the team you know, with the same dedication to solving your toughest challenges and keeping your operations running smoothly.”

B&F, founded in Minneapolis in 1988, has acquired a handful of companies in recent years, including TPI, A-1 Machine, Champion Charter and Northern States Supply. The company now operates 17 locations across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas.