Union Workers Authorize Strike at Michigan Airgas Plant

Union workers at an Airgas facility in suburban Detroit have “unanimously” voted to authorize a strike, officials with the local Teamsters union announced Friday.

Teamsters Local 283 represents more than 30 drivers and fillers at the Airgas Fill Plant in Ferndale, Michigan. The union alleged that the industrial gas giant has refused to offer a contract that meets “industry standards” and called for an agreement that matches those “won by fellow Airgas Teamsters across the country.”

“If Airgas keeps dragging its feet, they'll be putting themselves on strike,” Local 283 President Steve Hicks said in a statement.

An Airgas spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.

Airgas ranked no. 3 on ID’s latest Big 50 list.