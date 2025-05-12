Union Workers Authorize Strike at Michigan Airgas Plant

The union called for a deal that meets “the standards won by fellow Airgas Teamsters across the country.”

Industrial Distribution staff
May 12, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 12 At 2 19 53 Pm
iStock.com/J. Michael Jones

Union workers at an Airgas facility in suburban Detroit have “unanimously” voted to authorize a strike, officials with the local Teamsters union announced Friday.

Teamsters Local 283 represents more than 30 drivers and fillers at the Airgas Fill Plant in Ferndale, Michigan. The union alleged that the industrial gas giant has refused to offer a contract that meets “industry standards” and called for an agreement that matches those “won by fellow Airgas Teamsters across the country.”

“If Airgas keeps dragging its feet, they'll be putting themselves on strike,” Local 283 President Steve Hicks said in a statement.

An Airgas spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.

Airgas ranked no. 3 on ID’s latest Big 50 list.

Latest in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891 666726c482764
Blue Ribbon Fastener Achieves ISO Certification
May 6, 2025
Cleveland-Cliffs office, West Chester, Ohio, Dec. 2021.
Cleveland-Cliffs to Idle 3 Steel Plants in Pennsylvania, Illinois
May 5, 2025
Richard Eiker speaks in support of a strike by fast food workers outside a McDonald's restaurant, Kansas City, Mo., May 19, 2021.
After Voters Backed Paid Sick Leave, State Lawmakers Seek to Roll Benefits Back
May 2, 2025
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm 63c5a85de0891 666726c482764
Operations
Blue Ribbon Fastener Achieves ISO Certification
Richard Eiker speaks in support of a strike by fast food workers outside a McDonald's restaurant, Kansas City, Mo., May 19, 2021.
Operations
After Voters Backed Paid Sick Leave, State Lawmakers Seek to Roll Benefits Back
I Stock 458608931
Operations
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Better-than-Expected Sales, Raises Prices Amid Tariffs
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Operations
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Cleveland-Cliffs office, West Chester, Ohio, Dec. 2021.
Operations
Cleveland-Cliffs to Idle 3 Steel Plants in Pennsylvania, Illinois
About 950 workers will be out of work.
May 5, 2025
Richard Eiker speaks in support of a strike by fast food workers outside a McDonald's restaurant, Kansas City, Mo., May 19, 2021.
Operations
After Voters Backed Paid Sick Leave, State Lawmakers Seek to Roll Benefits Back
Eighteen states and the District of Columbia now require paid sick leave.
May 2, 2025
I Stock 458608931
Operations
Stanley Black & Decker Posts Better-than-Expected Sales, Raises Prices Amid Tariffs
The tool maker also notified customers that "further price action is required."
April 30, 2025
A lighting installation at Bert Adams Scout Camp by Innova Electrical Services in partnership with World Electric.
Operations
Sonepar to Provide Lighting Upgrades for 13 Nonprofits
Six projects have been completed so far this year.
April 30, 2025
Dispute I Stock 1334786990
Operations
Does Alternative Dispute Resolution Really Stack Up for Distributors?
ADR can take many forms.
April 28, 2025
Containers burn, Sunday, April 27, 2025, after a massive explosion and fire rocked a port near the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Saturday.
Operations
Massive Explosion at Iranian Port Possibly Linked to Missile Fuel
A spokesman denied reports that missile fuel had been imported through the port.
April 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 4 25 26 Pm
Operations
Fastenal Announces Stock Split
The two-for-one split will take effect later next month.
April 23, 2025
I Stock 621993442
Operations
Considerations for Choosing the Right Gasket
Understanding the industry — and end users' applications — positions distributors as honest brokers.
April 23, 2025
As companies reshore or move production to other countries, they must be aware of new labeling rules and regulations to make sure their product labels stay compliant.
Operations
How New Tariffs Are Affecting the Labeling Industry
Companies must be aware of new labeling rules and regulations and be able to adapt their labels quickly.
April 22, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am 672cf569a1010 67c762c609c3e 67dad254161b8
Operations
QXO Announces Stock Offering Amid Beacon Acquisition
The company intends to raise $500 million.
April 18, 2025
Mep
Operations
Trump Administration Reverses Funding Cuts for Program That Supports Small Manufacturers
For now.
April 18, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 16 At 1 40 25 Pm
Operations
Marsh Bellofram Companies Name MARN as Manufacturers’ Rep
Manufacturers Alliance Resource Network will represent the businesses in the Mid-Atlantic region.
April 16, 2025
I Stock 154239635
Operations
Business Leaders Identify Tariffs as a Top Challenge for 2025
Nearly 45% of survey respondents say they’re passing higher costs onto consumers.
April 11, 2025
NorthWest Bearing & Industrial Supply, Woodward, Okla.
Operations
Oklahoma Bearings, Hydraulics Supplier Joins Power Heavy Duty
NorthWest will join the network's more than 200 locations.
April 10, 2025