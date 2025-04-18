QXO Announces Stock Offering Amid Beacon Acquisition

QXO said Wednesday that it plans to raise $500 million in a public stock offering to help finance its pending purchase of Beacon Roofing Supply.

The company is making more than 37.73 million shares available through Monday at a price of $13.25 per share. QXO also gave underwriters Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs the option to purchase another 5.66 million shares, which would amount to an additional $75 million.

The offering is not contingent on completion of the Beacon acquisition, which is scheduled to close by the end of the month.