Global Industrial Partners with Arena Developer

Global Industrial Company on Thursday announced a “multi-year partnership” with Oak View Group, a Denver-based developer of arenas and other live venues.

Under the agreement, Global Industrial will be the “primary source” for industrial supplies across OVG's facilities in North America, including shelving, jan-san supplies, safety products, HVAC components and more. The Long Island-based distributor also joined OVG’s Green Operations & Advanced Leadership network.

"We are excited to partner with a world class organization like OVG and support its efforts to deliver exceptional in person experiences at their venues," Global Industrial Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Armstrong said in the announcement.

OVG says it operates 400 venues across the globe, including Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, the Miami Beach Convention Center, and UBS Arena, home of the NHL’s New York Islanders — another Global Industrial partner.