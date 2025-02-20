Grainger Announces Slate of Nominees for its Board of Directors

All 12 currently serve on the board.

Industrial Distribution staff
Feb 20, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 20 At 11 58 46 Am
iStock.com/jetcityimage

Grainger on Wednesday announced a slate of 12 nominees for its board of directors that will be voted on by shareholders during the company’s upcoming annual meeting.

All 12 currently serve on the board, including Grainger Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson. Other nominees include George Davis, Katherine Jaspon, Christopher Klein, Cindy Miller, Neil Novich, Beatriz Perez, E. Scott Santi, Susan Slavik Williams, Lucas Watson and Steven White.

Stu Levenick, a former Caterpillar executive who has served on Grainger’s board for nearly two decades, will not stand for re-election.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to Stu for his remarkable leadership, dedication and the immense value he brought to Grainger for the last 19 years,” Macpherson said in a statement. “His impact will be lasting, and I wish him all the best as he embarks on his well-deserved retirement."

Grainger’s annual meeting will be held April 30.

