Endries Introduces First Brand Overhaul in ‘Decades’

Wisconsin fastener and Class C components distributor Endries International on Tuesday announced an overhaul of its brand, including a new logo, color scheme and “refined messaging.”

The logo, in particular, tweaks the company’s traditional, hex nut-shaped icon and incorporates two shades of green. Endries President and CEO Michael Knight said the announcement reflects the first significant update of the company’s branding in “decades.”

"The new logo draws inspiration from Endries' 55 years of history, while signaling a path forward which includes the build out of our portfolio of brands,” Knight said in a statement.

The company plans to update its digital assets first — including a new website that will debut later this year — before overhauling facility signs and operations materials.

Endries ranked at no. 31 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 list.

