F.W. Webb Expands Partnership with Rheem

BEDFORD, Mass. — Building on a successful partnership established in 2024, F.W. Webb Company announced today the addition of Rheem’s complete HVAC product line to its extensive inventory. F.W. Webb now distributes Rheem’s unitary equipment and parts to HVAC professionals across the Northeast.

“Like F.W. Webb, Rheem has a longstanding commitment to supporting trade professionals by delivering high-quality products that consistently set new standards for innovation and reliability,” said Art Osborn, Director of HVAC Sales for F.W. Webb Company. “We look forward to sharing Rheem’s HVAC product line with our customers, enabling them to install cutting-edge systems optimized for efficient and cost-effective operation.”

Through this expanded partnership, F.W. Webb now offers Rheem’s residential and commercial HVAC solutions, all of which are R-454b compliant and engineered to meet the latest industry regulations. These solutions include air conditioners, heat pumps, mini splits, air handlers, rooftop units, and more.

“At F.W. Webb, we constantly strive to identify the right solutions for our customers, helping them stay up to date with changing regulatory frameworks and ahead of the curve with the latest technological advancements,” said Osborn. “With a shared solutions-oriented approach, Rheem is a trusted ally, similarly dedicated to equipping HVAC professionals for success in our ever-evolving industry.”

Additionally, F.W. Webb will provide access to manufacturer-backed training and the Rheem Pro Partner™ Program, which features exclusive benefits for members, including financing support, marketing assistance, and more.

“These resources demonstrate our seamless alignment with Rheem in our mutual approach to being full-service organizations,” said Osborn. “Matching our customer-centric philosophy, Rheem truly understands the day-to-day needs of HVAC professionals and thoughtfully develops comprehensive solutions that deliver quality results for end users. Expanding this partnership marks an exciting new chapter in our mission to support the critical work of HVAC technicians and contractors.”

The F.W. Webb-Rheem partnership began with the distribution of water heaters, creating the foundation for this new collaboration aimed at driving business growth for HVAC professionals.



