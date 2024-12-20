‘Today in Industrial Distribution’ Returns to Daily Publication Jan. 6

Watch your inbox for special editions throughout the holidays.

Industrial Distribution staff
Dec 20, 2024
I Stock 1840401601
iStock.com/lawcain

Friday’s “Today in Industrial Distribution” newsletter will be the final daily issue of 2024 as we head into the holidays.

Watch your inbox for special editions of the newsletter throughout the next two weeks – including the December M&A roundup and our “Best of 2024” year-in-review – and stay tuned to Inddist.com for continuing coverage and breaking news.

Regular publication of “Today in ID” will resume on Jan. 6.

Thanks for reading, and have a safe and happy holiday season.

- ID staff

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
December 12, 2024
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Honeywell Weighs Jettisoning Aerospace Division
December 16, 2024
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
December 13, 2024
Clayton Controls
Festo Adds Southern California Distribution Partner
December 12, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 12 18 2 17 01 Pm
Operations
Allient Launches New Business Segment
Clayton Controls
Operations
Festo Adds Southern California Distribution Partner
I Stock 487674071
Operations
Meeting in the Middle
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
December 12, 2024
Honeywell headquarters, Charlotte, N.C., June 2022.
Operations
Honeywell Weighs Jettisoning Aerospace Division
Numerous American conglomerates have already broken up their companies to become more nimble.
December 16, 2024
Jason Zenger and Nick Goellner speak with a machinist about his CNC machining processes.
Operations
MakingChips Celebrates 10 Years with Expansion to Six Podcasts
The new additions tackle distinct subjects and include titles like "Making Sparks," "Lights Out," and “Machine Shop Mastery.”
December 13, 2024
Clayton Controls
Operations
Festo Adds Southern California Distribution Partner
Clayton Controls will distribute Festo's products across three Western states.
December 12, 2024
I Stock 487674071
Operations
Meeting in the Middle
How MiddleGround Capital is navigating industry challenges — while setting the stage for growth.
December 12, 2024
Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal in Oakland, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021.
Operations
EPA Awards $135 Million to California to Phase Out Big Diesel Trucks
The funding will go toward the purchase of hundreds of zero-emission large vehicles.
December 12, 2024
Screenshot 2024 12 09 At 2 14 19 Pm
Operations
Motion President James Howe on His Priorities Heading into 2025
Plus, lessons learned in recent years — and navigating new technology moving forward.
December 10, 2024
I Stock 1442960535
Operations
Companies Are Still Committing to Net-Zero Emissions, Even if It's a Bumpy Road
A look at corporate emissions commitments — and what can undermine them.
December 9, 2024
Img 3464
Operations
Aligning ‘Culture and Capability’
After 11 acquisitions in just two years, AFC shares the dedicated method that defines its deals.
December 5, 2024
Photo taken from video of a DHL cargo plane crash near Vilnius, Lithuania, Nov. 25, 2024.
Operations
DHL Cargo Plane Crashes and Skids into House, Killing Crew Member
Surveillance video showed the plane descending normally before exploding into a huge ball of fire.
November 26, 2024
Osha
Operations
Steel Pipe Manufacturer Settles Over Safety Failures that Led to Worker's Death
The company will pay nearly half a million dollars in penalties.
November 25, 2024
Nibco Museum Ribbon Cutting
Operations
NIBCO Announces Opening of the Rex Martin NIBCO Interactive Museum
The museum documents and celebrates NIBCO’s influence on the plumbing industry over the past 120 years.
November 20, 2024
I Stock 1174933036
Operations
Amazon, SpaceX Challenge Labor Board's Constitutionality
The agency had filed complaints against both companies over workers’ rights and union organizing.
November 20, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 15 At 1 14 50 Pm
Operations
RS Adds Supplier Omega Engineering
Omega offers a range of process measurement and control solutions.
November 15, 2024
I Stock 843817378
Operations
Atlanta Private Equity Firm Launches Wholesale Distributor
The firm acquired plumbing and HVAC distributor Plimpton & Hills early this year.
November 13, 2024