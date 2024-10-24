Industrial Supply Company Raises $45,000 to Support the Utah Food Bank

The company has donated more than $290,000 to the organization over 17 years.

Industrial Supply Company
Oct 24, 2024
Img 5276
Industrial Supply Company

SALT LAKE CITY — Industrial Supply Company announced that it raised $45,000 for the Utah Food Bank at the company's annual charity golf tournament in August.

For over two decades, the annual event has been a chance for Industrial Supply leadership, staff, supplier partners and customers to help raise awareness and financial support for important causes within the community.

The contribution will directly benefit Utah Food Bank's mission to fight hunger statewide. As an active supporter of the Utah Food Bank since 2007, Industrial Supply has donated a total of $290,706 and 6,019 pounds of food, which is equivalent to over 1 million meals – enough to feed 239 families of four for a year.

“As the great-granddaughter of our founder, Rudolph Orlob, I carry his belief in the strength of a thriving community close to my heart. For over a century, we've been committed to giving back, and supporting the Utah Food Bank is a testament of that commitment with the support of our incredible suppliers and customers," said Industrial Supply CEO Jessica Yurgaitis. "Together, we’re able to make a meaningful impact."

