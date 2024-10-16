White Cap Overhauls its U.S. Organizational Structure

White Cap last week announced a new organizational structure for its U.S. regions to support its ongoing growth.

The new structure, effective Nov. 4, moves seven U.S. regions into three — West, Central and East — each consisting of 26 districts.

Each region is led by a regional president reporting to Chief Commercial Officer Page Naftel with the support of a vice president of sales and vice president of operations.

All districts are led by general managers, reporting to the regional presidents.

The West region is led by Bob Jacoby, the Central region is led by Brian Bilderback and the East region is led by Jason Joice. The Canada Region remains unchanged and is led by Vasken Altounian.

“White Cap has grown tremendously since becoming an independent company in 2020, doubling in size in only four years,” said White Cap CEO Alan Sollenberger. “This new strategic structure will help facilitate our continued growth, ensuring a strong focus on serving our customers with our one-stop shop portfolio of products and value-added services, while providing even more career opportunities for our talented associates.”

“This simplified reporting structure helps us realize our company vision to deliver a seamless customer experience,” said Naftel. “These combined geographic areas and aligned leadership teams will facilitate more streamlined execution of strategic initiatives and ensure clear accountability within each region to provide the highest levels of service to our customers from coast to coast.”