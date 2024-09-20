Applied Industrial Technologies Releases 2024 ESG Report

The company said it reduced energy consumption and increased its recycling percentage.

Applied Industrial Technologies
Sep 20, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 04 04 At 2 41 29 Pm 642c7d8124b18 64d4f533ce128

CLEVELAND — Applied Industrial Technologies, a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies and related maintenance supplies, announced the release of its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

The report highlights the company’s progress and continued commitment to sustainability and socially responsible business practices in fiscal year 2024.

Neil A. Schrimsher, president and chief executive officer of Applied, said:

“I am pleased to share Applied’s 2024 ESG report and the ongoing effort our team is making to create a more sustainable and effective industrial economy. Consistent with our commitment to continuous improvement, our ESG strategy is approached with a long-term perspective and balanced focus on driving steady progress that aligns with our Core Values and stakeholders’ expectations. We have integrated our ESG strategy across our business to reduce our environmental footprint, foster a workplace where all our associates can thrive, create a positive impact in our communities, operate in an ethical and responsible way, and help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. I am proud of our progress in recent years and look forward to continuing to identify and prioritize the opportunities that can contribute to a better world for all our stakeholders.”

Highlights from Applied’s 2024 ESG Report include:

  • Reduced absolute energy consumption by 3% and increased percentage of waste recycled
  • Expanded information on the Company’s operations and efforts, including newly added information about Applied’s waste generation and water consumption
  • Decreased total recordable incident rate (TRIR) by 31% year-over-year to 0.78 in calendar year 2024, below industry association and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic benchmarks
  • Performed an initial environmental review and gap analysis, and developed an Environmental Management System Manual in pursuit of ISO 14001:2015 certification in fiscal year 2025

Schrimsher added, “Applied is committed to driving further progress going forward. We will remain focused on providing and integrating solutions in both our own operations and our customers that further advance our ESG journey, while strengthening our company and the broader environment for the long term.”

The report utilizes Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and aligns with the ESG disclosure and reporting frameworks established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

To learn more about Applied’s 2024 ESG Report, its business, and related associate efforts and activities, visit applied.com/sustainability.

Latest in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
September 1, 2024
Amazon campus in Seattle, March 20, 2020.
Amazon to Require Workers to Be in the Office
September 17, 2024
I Stock 896029122
Manufacturing Procurement Leaders Say MRO Should Be a Strategic Initiative
September 12, 2024
Specialist Anthony Rinaldi works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 1, 2016.
LL Flooring Reverses Course, Will Keep Hundreds of Stores Under New Owner
September 11, 2024
Related Stories
Amazon campus in Seattle, March 20, 2020.
Operations
Amazon to Require Workers to Be in the Office
I Stock 896029122
Operations
Manufacturing Procurement Leaders Say MRO Should Be a Strategic Initiative
Specialist Anthony Rinaldi works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 1, 2016.
Operations
LL Flooring Reverses Course, Will Keep Hundreds of Stores Under New Owner
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Operations
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2024
I Stock 896029122
Operations
Manufacturing Procurement Leaders Say MRO Should Be a Strategic Initiative
Businesses now see MRO as a "mission-critical deliverable" rather than a necessary cost.
September 12, 2024
Specialist Anthony Rinaldi works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 1, 2016.
Operations
LL Flooring Reverses Course, Will Keep Hundreds of Stores Under New Owner
The hardwood flooring retailer had previously said that it would be “winding down operations” after failing to find a buyer.
September 11, 2024
Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Aug. 22, 2024, Cincinnati.
Operations
Winsupply Named 'Official Partner' of the Cincinnati Bengals
The company will be featured throughout Paycor Stadium.
September 10, 2024
Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw during an interview in Atlanta, June 21, 2023.
Operations
Norfolk Southern Railroad Says its CEO Is Under Investigation
The company's board has hired an outside law firm to investigate the allegations.
September 10, 2024
Esmark headquarters, Sewickley, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023.
Operations
SEC Settles with Manufacturer, Chairman Over False Offer for U.S. Steel
Esmark did not have the financial means to meet its buyout offer.
September 9, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 05 At 12 26 57 Pm
Operations
Rotunda Capital Invests in Lehman Pipe and Supply
The agreement is poised to launch "the next chapter of growth for Lehman."
September 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 1 21 40 Pm
Supply Chain
3M Sells More than 300 Million Friction Shims
The small, thin steel part makes a big impact.
September 4, 2024
I Stock 1130829500
Operations
Deciding to Sell the Family Business
Four distributor owners on their reasons for selling.
September 3, 2024
Coil
Operations
Endicott Coil Company Celebrates 70 Years
The company has worked with SpaceX and provided coils for advanced aerospace technologies.
September 3, 2024
I Stock 1303428117
Operations
That’s On You: Indemnification Clauses In Distribution Agreements
Understand whose checkbook may need to be opened when claims or liabilities arise with a contract.
August 30, 2024
A U.S. Steel logo is seen on a water tower, May 2, 2019, at U.S. Steel's Edgar Thomson Works in Braddock, Pa.
Operations
Nippon Steel Boosts Capital Commitment to U.S. Steel Plants
The company raised its capital commitment by more than $1 billion.
August 30, 2024
Shoppers walk in the lot of a Lowe's home improvement store in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Operations
Lowe's Scaling Back DEI Policies
The changes were made to ensure the retailer's policies are "lawful" and aligned with its commitment to "include everyone."
August 28, 2024
Ep214 V2
Operations
BinMaster Rebuilds After Tornado Ravages Factory in Nebraska
The new plant is just a few miles from the facility that was reduced to rubble.
August 27, 2024
Teamster Sized
Operations
Airgas Workers Strike in Md.
Teamsters described the months of negotiations as "contentious."
August 26, 2024