Winsupply Named 'Official Partner' of the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals on Friday named Southwest Ohio-based distributor Winsupply as an "official partner" of the franchise.

Under the agreement, the team said that Winsupply would be featured throughout Paycor Stadium, and that its products would support "various infrastructure needs" at the Bengals' home park. Winsupply subsidiary Keidel worked with the team on the renovation of its locker room, officials noted.

"Winsupply has played an integral role in stadium maintenance and enhancement projects, and we look forward to welcoming them this season," Bengals Chief Partnership Officer Lacy Ekert said in a statement.

"We are incredibly proud to announce our partnership with the Cincinnati Bengals," added Winsupply President Jeff Dice. "This collaboration not only highlights our commitment to supporting our community but also reinforces our dedication to providing top-tier products and services."