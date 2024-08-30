Valin Climbs 5 Spots in Silicon Valley Ranking

San Jose, Calif. (Aug. 29, 2024)— Valin Corporation, a leading provider of technical solutions for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources, and transportation industries, was recently ranked #32 on the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2024 list of the Largest Private Companies in Silicon Valley, climbing 5 spots from last year.



Valin has now made this list for 14 straight years. Ranked by the Silicon Valley Business Journal, the list recognizes the largest private companies in one of the strongest local economies in the country, Silicon Valley, California.

"Each year we make the Silicon Valley Largest Private Company list is an honor,” said Anne Vranicic, President of Valin Corporation. “To be named among the impressive organizations that share the list with us is very humbling. None of this would be possible without the dedicated and hard-working staff at Valin.”



The Largest Private Companies in Silicon Valley list is an annual selection of companies published by the Silicon Valley / San Jose Business Journal. Companies are selected and ranked based on 2023 fiscal revenues.



View Valin in Silicon Valley’s Largest Private Companies list here.