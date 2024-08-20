Distribution Solutions Group to Join Upcoming Conferences

FORT WORTH, Texas — Distribution Solutions Group Inc. announced that management is participating in one-on-one investor meetings and presenting at the following conferences:

The 15th annual Midwest IDEAS Conference in Chicago on Aug. 28; one-on-one investor meetings and a 2:45 p.m. CT presentation time.

Jefferies Industrial Conference in New York on Sept. 5: one-on-one investor meetings and a 7:30 a.m. ET presentation time.

The presentations will be webcast and can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company’s website.