Grainger Releases 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

The company said it met an earlier emissions reduction goal seven years early.

W.W. Grainger Inc.
Jul 11, 2024
I Stock 1291268367
iStock.com/jetcityimage

CHICAGO — Grainger, a leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating products serving businesses and institutions, on Thursday announced the release of its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, entitled "Focusing on What Matters — We Keep The World Working" on GraingerESG.com.

"At Grainger, doing the right thing is critical to our ability to be good stewards for our people, our customers, our shareholders and the environment," said D.G. Macpherson, chairman and CEO. "Whether supporting fulfilling careers and strengthening our inclusive culture for our team members, helping our customers achieve their sustainability goals or partnering in our communities to build a better future, we take our responsibility seriously to make the things that matter better."

The report, which covers the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2023, highlights the ways Grainger's purpose-driven culture supports the company's five focus areas:

  • Customer Sustainability Solutions. Grainger's customers come from all industries, and each have unique needs in maintaining safe, sustainable and productive environments. Whether customers are looking to comply with safety regulations, increase their use of environmentally friendly products or better manage their resources, Grainger's curated offering of products and services is designed to help them achieve their individual goals.
  • Diversity Solutions. Grainger's Diversity Solutions help customers meet their diversity goals or requirements through a strategic combination of products, services and diversity expertise including a vetted network of diverse suppliers, resellers and service providers.
  • Energy and Emissions. Grainger is committed to environmental stewardship, operating its business and supply chain sustainably and mitigating its climate impact. Grainger has reduced its global absolute Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions by 31% since 2018, achieving its previous 2030 target of 30% reduction seven years early. In 2023, the company updated its 2030 target to reduce Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% which it plans to achieve through investments including solar energy, life cycle replacements, hydrogen fuel cell technology and building management systems.
  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Grainger works to provide an equitable culture so all team members can have fulfilling careers. From hiring and onboarding to training and development to the sponsorship of eight Business Resource Groups that support diverse perspectives, inclusive principles are built into Grainger's daily operations.
  • Workplace Safety. Grainger takes great pride in modeling its safety expertise in the workplace, integrating its Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) program into all aspects of business operations, with priorities emphasizing safe people, processes, environments and product handling for operations worldwide. In 2023, Grainger conducted more than 42,000 safety observations in the U.S. and Canada to assess its workplace conditions and ensure alignment with its EHS priorities.

To learn more about Grainger's ESG initiatives and its 2023 highlights visit www.GraingerESG.com.

