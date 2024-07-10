Emuge-Franken USA Celebrates 40th Anniversary

The cutting tool manufacturer launched its first U.S. office in Massachusetts four decades ago.

Emuge-Franken USA
Jul 10, 2024
Emuge-Franken USA

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — This year, Emuge-Franken USA, a leading manufacturer of taps, thread mills, drills, end mills and other rotary cutting tools, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Emuge-Franken officially entered the U.S. marketplace with a handful of employees under the name Emuge in 1984 in a Northborough, Massachusetts, sales and warehousing facility. The Emuge brand was aggressively marketed, and demand for Emuge products grew rapidly.

Today, 40 years later, Emuge-Franken is recognized as a leading brand in cutting tool innovation, quality and performance throughout a wide range of industries and products across North America, with over 80 employees in the U.S. and Canada.

“We are very proud to celebrate this milestone,” said Bob Hellinger, president of Emuge-Franken USA. “Over the past 40 years, we have experienced strong and continual growth in North America, which is a testament to our people and our reputation for quality, innovation and expertise in the metalworking manufacturing marketplace.”

Since Emuge was incorporated in the U.S., many changes and developments have taken place within the company. Sustained growth required more employees, a larger warehouse and a machining technology center. In 2006, the company constructed an all-new 50,000-square-foot facility in West Boylston, Massachusetts.

With more employees and a larger facility, product line expansion continued steadily for the next 10 years. In 2015, Emuge began manufacturing some of the company’s products in the U.S. with the opening of a reconditioning center for Emuge cutting tools. Emuge's U.S. headquarters were expanded again in 2019, doubling the size of its U.S. facility to over 100,000 square feet with the addition of an expanded technology center and additional manufacturing space. By 2021, the Emuge Corp. name was officially changed in North America to “Emuge-Franken.” The new branding was incorporated in recognition of Emuge’s Franken milling division and the addition of full scale carbide end mill manufacturing in West Boylston. 

Today, Emuge-Franken USA is committed to further expanding its precision engineering capabilities to innovate and manufacture high-quality cutting tools that meet the challenges of industries such as aerospace and space exploration, automotive, and medical. The company’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging the most advanced cutting tool technology to increase productivity for machinists, job shop owners and OEMs. By continuously developing innovative products and strengthening customer relationships, Emuge-Franken USA is poised to help shape the future of cutting tool technology for manufacturing excellence. As the company grows, it never loses sight of what made it successful: craftsmanship, innovation and quality.

